The best post-Prime Day deals at other retailers you can still shop: Best Buy, Walmart, Wayfair, Samsung and more

Amazon's Prime Day sale may be over, but Prime Day isn't the only big sale happening this week. A number of other retailers are also getting in on the action and holding their own sale events. The much-anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, for example, starts today.

Keep reading to check out all the best Amazon Prime Week deals that aren't Amazon exclusives.

Wayfair's 20th Anniversary sale is live right now. Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is happening through Sunday, July 17. Walmart has a number of brand new rollbacks. Even Samsung is offering deep discounts on crave-worthy tech.

We've compiled the best deals from all of these competing sales to help you sort through all the great discounts that you can find outside of Amazon.

Best deals at the Samsung 'Black Friday in July' sale

Samsung is currently offering great deals on a wide range of top-rated Samsung products.

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Get a free Galaxy Watch4 with purchase

Samsung

The 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S22+ features an upgraded triple-rear-camera with improved optical zoom and an enhanced main sensor. It's also better at taking nighttime photos than previous models. It charges more efficiently than the standard S22 model, and has a brighter screen.

Right now, you can get a free Galaxy Watch4 when you buy a Galaxy S22+ smartphone direct from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128 GB) plus Galaxy Watch 4, $999 (a $1,290 value)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set: $2,098

Samsung

This set features a front-load washer and electric dryer. The Samsung appliances use AI power to learn your washing habits and recommend wash cycles.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,098 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $2,300

Samsung

The Samsung sales event is a perfect opportunity to go big, especially when it comes to televisions. Most sizes of the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2021 version) are on sale. All models feature AI-powered upscaling, multi-directional sound and built-in TV tuners.

You'll find the biggest discount on the 85-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV model -- it's just $2,300, which is the best price of the year on this model. Smaller sizes are on sale too: You can get a $1,000 discount on the 65-inch model, for example.

85" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $2,300 (reduced from $5,000)

65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor): $1,150



Samsung via Amazon

Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro (i7 processor), $1,150 (regularly $1,350)

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts today and ends Sunday, July 31. Check out our guide to all the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: $65

Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $65.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $120

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these soft, fluffy Barefoot Dreams blankets are $60 off.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)

Nuface Mini starter kit: $135

Nordstrom

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit, which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

T3 Aireluxe hair dryer: $134

Nordstrom

Upgrade your hair dryer with this T3 model. It has a special fan that propels a wider airflow to reduce dry time, helping your hair retain moisture. It comes with four attachments for different looks and hair textures.

T3 Aireluxe hair dryer, $134 (reduced from $200)

Stagg EKG electric kettle: $141

Nordstrom

For the tech and tea enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and a built-in temperature control screen. The chic design will elevate any countertop.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this high-tech kettle is on sale for $48 off.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $141 (reduced from $189)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden: $80

Nordstrom

Grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix. It comes in three colors.

Get this indoor garden kit for $20 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $80 (reduced from $100)

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set



Nordstrom

Make sure your skin stays protected this summer by using a top-rated sunscreen. This three-piece set includes a 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop's Unseen broad spectrum SPF 40, an invisible, weightless, scent-free protectant. The set also includes a 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop Play Everyday lotion (SPF 50), a fast-absorbing, nongreasy sunscreen that's sweat- and water-resistant.

(Not the right choice for you? Check out these top-rated sunscreen options for 2022.)

This set is currently sold out, but check back for a restock.

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set (3 pc.), $48 (a $78 value)

Best deals at Wayfair's 20th Anniversary Sale

Wayfair's limited-time 20th Anniversary Save-A-Thon sale is now live and offering up to 75% off select furniture.

McCaysville solid wood folding Adirondack chairs (set of 2): $360

Wayfair

Looking for multiple Adirondack chairs? Wayfair has a deal on this pair of folding Adirondack chairs right now. These slatted chairs are crafted from weather-resistant acacia wood.

This pair comes in 10 colors, but you can score the best deal on the gray set.

McCaysville solid wood folding Adirondack chairs (set of 2, gray), $360 (reduced from $404)

Sand & Stable Bowdoinham changing table: $154

Wayfair

The Sand & Stable Bowdoinham changing table is on super sale right now at Wayfair. The changing station features two open shelves and fits standard-size changing pads.

Wayfair offers this 4.6-star-rated table in white, gold and black.

Sand & Stable Bowdoinham changing table, $154 (reduced from $316)

Frary wide manual standard recliner: $630

Wayfair

This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant.

Frary wide manual standard recliner, $630 (reduced from $1,110)

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise: $2,500

Wayfair

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three. Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,500 (reduced from $3,396)

Best deals at Walmart

Technically, Walmart isn't having its usual yearly Deals for Days sales event this year. Instead, Walmart is focusing on the launch of new and expanded rollbacks.

Lenovo Chromebook with headset bundle: $89

Walmart

For only $89, this bundle includes a 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook with a high-quality headset. The Chromebook features an Intel processor and built-in virus protection. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo Chromebook with headset bundle, $89 (reduced from $280)

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi (64 GB): $469

Walmart

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

This iPad is available in five colors. It's no longer on sale currently, but still a great buy.

Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi (64 GB), $469

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $278

Walmart

This smart TV with 4K picture quality allows access to thousands of streaming channels, your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console and other devices without having to flip through inputs. It even offers voice control.

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $278 (reduced from $450)

Best deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is holding their Black Friday in July sale now, and the deals are living up to the sale name. The retailer is offering some Black Friday-worthy doorbusters right now.

KitchenAid Pro 5 with bowl-lift stand mixer: $350



Best Buy

If you don't have a KitchenAid stand mixer yet, you may want to change that. This top-rated bowl-lift stand mixer fits a 5-quart-capacity bowl (as compared to a 3.5-quart bowl for the mini), has 10 speed options, and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. Available in four colors, including KitchenAid's iconic empire red.

KitchenAid Pro 5 with bowl-lift stand mixer, $350 (reduced from $450)

55" Sony Bravia OLED 4K smart TV: $1,000

Best Buy

The 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV features a processor that can deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with Google TV built in, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia OLED 4K smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,700)

JBL Under Armour wireless headphones

Best Buy

This collaboration between JBL and Under Armour is deeply discounted right now. The JBL Under Armour wireless headphones offer adaptive noise cancelling, high-quality sound output and a sweat-proof design. The headphones provide an impressive 45 hours on playback time per charge. They were sold out at last look, but check here for restocks.

JBL Under Armour wireless headphones, $80 (reduced from $300)

