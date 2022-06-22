The 5 best refrigerators Samsung makes in 2022 -- and they're are all on sale now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung's Discover Samsung summer sales event is on. During the deals event, Samsung is slashing prices on its most popular products, including Samsung's top-rated refrigerators.

We've rounded up the five best refrigerators Samsung makes in 2022, according to owners. And, yup, they're all on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Discover Samsung summer sales event: See everything on sale at Samsung now

Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator (full depth), $2,299 (regularly $3,114)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,166)

To find out which Samsung refrigerators are the best, we looked to the Samsung site and beyond for user reviews. We only considered reviews left by verified purchasers. (And, note, we do not consider incentivized or paid reviews in our research.)

The best Samsung refrigerators in 2022, we found, boast Wi-Fi-enabled smart tech, abundant space for groceries and top-of-the-line features. All of our Samsung refrigerator picks are on sale right now during the Discover Samsung Summer sales event.

What is the Discover Samsung Summer sales event?

The Discover Samsung Summer sales event is here, now through June 26, 2022. The seasonal sale is your best opportunity to snag discounted prices on Samsung refrigerators, Samsung 4K TVs, Samsung 8K TVs, Samsung Galaxy cell phones, plus various Samsung computers, home appliances, vacuums, memory and storage products, soundbars, monitors and more.

New deals are being announced throughout the week, so check in often on the Samsung site, or click the handy button below to see everything on sale at Samsung now.

Shop the best Samsung refrigerators

Keep reading to shop the five best refrigerators Samsung makes in 2022, according to owners.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator

Samsung

This 29-cubic-foot Samsung appliance comes with an auto-fill water pitcher, as well as Samsung's Dual Auto Ice Maker, which dispenses either regular ice cubes, or bite-sized frozen bits. The fridge is totally customizable: Individual drawers can be set to specific temperatures. Even the refrigerator's exterior can be customized with changeable door panels.

Both the full-depth and counter-depth versions of this refrigerator are on sale for the same price. The button below is for the full-depth refrigerator.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator (full depth), $2,299 (regularly $3,114)

The refrigerator is also available for a sale price now at Best Buy. "The fridge is a great addition to our kitchen," wrote a customer who purchased the Samsung fridge from Best Buy. "...When we had people over for a birthday party the middle drawer changed to allow us to hold drinks and snacks. People kept asking us about it,"

Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator (full depth), $2,500 (reduced from $2,970)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

Samsung

This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is suitable for a small space, or for when you want to add a second fridge or freezer to your kitchen. Run the appliance at fridge or freezer temperatures. Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This fridge comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order direct from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $899 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This 27.3-cubic-foot Samsung touchscreen refrigerator with Family Hub is fingerprint-resistant. It includes an in-door ice maker, plus all-around cooling and multi-vent technology for even air circulation.

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,166)

Best Buy is basically offering the same deal on this Samsung fridge. A Best Buy customer described the refrigerator as a "high tech appliance for the modern home."

"Very roomy and user friendly, I was able to set up the family hub, upload photos and customize the screen right from the fridge. The stainless steel matches my other appliances by Samsung (range/air fryer)," the customer wrote.

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,800 (reduced from $1,950)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This 23-cubic-foot Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a customer on the Samsung site. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (counter depth), $3,599 (regularly $4,699)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (full depth), $3,499 (regularly $4,599)

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator lets you control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door via Samsung's Family Hub. It boasts 26.5 cubic feet of storage.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,999 (regularly $3,499)

