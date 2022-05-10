The best streaming deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022: Roku, Apple TV and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Welcome to the streaming age, where you can watch new movies from the comfort of your couch, and there are always great TV shows to binge. If you find yourself opting for the living room over the multiplex more and more these days, it's time to upgrade your at-home streaming experience.

Luckily, you don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to save on streaming sticks, streaming devices and smart TVs right now at Amazon. Keep reading to check out our favorite streaming deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

2021 Apple TV 4K, $150 (reduced from $179)

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

Deals aren't the only things that streaming fans can get via Amazon: There's also, of course, Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video is a great place to find your next streaming favorite. After you get your new streaming devices set up, be sure to check out our guide to everything that's new on Prime Video. And if you're considering buying a new TV, take a look at our rundown of the best TVs to buy at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. All set? Great! Then keep reading to shop all the best streaming deals right now before Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Roku Express: $24 (save $6)

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Express is an affordable option for people with older TVs, or for those who don't like the operating system on their current TV. It keeps things simple with HD picture quality, a standard remote and HDMI cable, plus standard wireless connectivity. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

"I finally decided to buy one to help keep my TV relevant," a verified customer of the Roku Express wrote on the Amazon site. "Most of the apps from my 2011 model TV don't work anymore and it was limited in functionality. I wish I bought one of these years ago."

Roku Express, $24 (reduced from $30)

Roku Express 4K+: $29 (save $11)

Roku via Amazon

Enjoy 4K picture quality, plus a whole lot more with Roku's affordable and aptly named Express 4K+ streaming box. The Express 4K+ can be enabled to work with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the device (search channels! turn on captions! turn off captions!) with your voice. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.

"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," a verified Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."

Roku Express 4K+, $29 (reduced from $40)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Though not currently on sale at Amazon, the 4K Fire TV Stick is frequently discounted. Buy one today for $50, or click the below button to check for the next deal.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $50

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and we fully expect it to go on sale again ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $120

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option. Pick one up today for $30, or click the below button to check for the next sale.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $30

2021 Apple TV 4K: $150 (save $29)

Amazon

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video, and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

2021 Apple TV 4K, $150 (reduced from $179)

2022 Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history. The newest version comes out on May 13, 2022, but you can preorder your new Chromecast right now on Amazon.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50

65" Amazon Fire TV: $500 (save $330)



Amazon

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for just $500. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

65" LG C1 Series OLED smart TV: $1,797 (save $703)

Amazon

The screen of this 65-inch LG OLED smart TV features more than 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

LG 65" C1 Series OLED smart TV, $1,797 (reduced from $2,500)

LG 77" C1 series OLED smart TV, $2,697 (regularly $3,800)

43" TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD HDR smart Android TV: $259 (save $91)

TCL via Amazon

Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV includes Chromecast and Google Assistant. At just $259, the price is definitely right.

50" TCL Class 4 series 4K UHD HDR smart Android TV, $259 (reduced from $350)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

