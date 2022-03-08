Family streaming guide: New shows and movies that the whole family will enjoy

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney/Pixar

With so many new shows and movies available to stream, sometimes the simple act of deciding what to watch with your family can be quite the challenge. If your family has been doing more bickering than watching on family movie nights this March, then this guide is for you.

Put down that remote, stop endlessly scrolling through Disney+, Netflix, or Hulu and check out our top picks of family-friendly content.

From the Paramount+ reboot of Nickelodeon's classic "The Fairy Oddparents" to the newest Pixar film releasing straight to Disney+, "Turning Red," there's plenty of great film and TV out there for the family to enjoy together.

Keep reading to check out all the best new family-friendly shows and movies coming in March 2022, plus the best shows and movies that were just released.

Turning Red: PG

© 2022 Disney/Pixar

Pixar's newest straight-to-streaming film follows Mei Lee, a typical 13-year-old girl. She's going through all the usual struggles of becoming a teenager, plus one, weird thing: When she gets too emotional, Mei Lee turns into a giant red panda. "Turning Red" stars Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh, and features three new original songs written by Grammy-winning duo Billie Eilish and Finneas (who also voices a boy-band member in the film).

This family-oriented animated movie is rated PG and premieres March 11 on Disney+.

"Turning Red," streaming March 11 on Disney+

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder: TV-Y7

Based on the beloved 1998 Nickelodeon cartoon, this Paramount+ original series blends animation and live action in a fresh take on two favorite fairy godparents. When Timmy Turner's cousin Viv moves to Dimmsdale, the now grown-up Timmy gives her his two favorite fairies to help her adjust. Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee return as Cosmo and Wanda, alongside Audrey Grace Marshall, Imogen Cohen, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka and Tyler Wladis in an all-new take on this classic kids comedy series.

"The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder" is rated TV-Y7. All 13 episodes of the show will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting March 31.

"The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder," streaming March 31

Cheaper By The Dozen: PG

Merrick Morton/20th Century Studios

The classic family comedy is getting a 2022 makeover. Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union are stepping into the iconic roles of Mr. and Mrs. Baker alongside a cast that includes Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. Together, this blended family of 12 is ready to take on the world.

"Cheaper By The Dozen" is rated PG and premieres March 18 on Disney+.

"Cheaper By The Dozen," streaming March 18 on Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: TV-Y7

The Proud family is returning, louder and prouder than ever. Penny Proud is now 14 and still dealing with her humorously overbearing father, plus a new, "woke" neighbor and a few social media influencers she can't seem to shake. Luckily her friends, Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael are all still there for her, in their own way. The reboot will see the return of Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker and JoMarie Payton. Some new faces are also coming to Smithville, including Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and more familiar voices joining the show in recurring roles. Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Brenda Song and Eva Longoria are all slated to make guest appearances on the animated series.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is rated TV-Y7 and premieres on Disney+ on February 23.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," now streaming on Disney+

Free Guy: PG-13

20th Century Studios

Guy is just a normal-- well, guy -- living inside a violent open-world video game, but he doesn't know that part. Yet. When Guy becomes self-aware and acquires a pair of glasses that let him see the truth, he must become an unlikely hero. Ryan Reynolds stars in this action-packed movie.

"Free Guy" is rated PG-13 and is available on Disney+ and HBO Max starting February 23.

"Free Guy," now streaming on Disney+

"Free Guy," now streaming on HBO Max

Supernatural Academy: TV-14

Peacock

This young-adult animated series is an adaptation of the popular Jaymin Eve book series. The show closely mirrors the plot of the books, following twin sisters, one raised in the human world and one in the supernatural. The polar-opposite pair must learn to work together as a team when the human twin is brought into the supernatural world against her will.

"Supernatural Academy" is rated TV-14 and all 16 episodes are available to stream now on Peacock.

"Supernatural Academy," now streaming on Peacock

Star Trek: Prodigy: TV-Y7

"Star Trek: Prodigy" follows young aliens who, upon discovering an abandoned Starfleet vessel, head out to explore the universe and search for adventure. Paramount+ has already re-upped the U.S.S. Protostar's alien crew for more adventures later in 2022, but in the meantime, the entire first season of "Star Trek: Prodigy," rated TV-Y7, is available to stream now.

"Star Trek: Prodigy," now streaming on Paramount+

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: PG

Sony Pictures Animation

The "Hotel Transylvania" franchise bids farewell with a bang. The fourth and final film follows everyone's favorite ferocious monsters as they're transformed into human versions of themselves (with a few monstrous exceptions) by Van Helsing's "Monsterification Ray." In their new and unfamiliar bodies, the now-powerless Drac and an overzealous and monster-fied Johnny team to find a cure before it's too late. Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon and more fan-favorite cast members return in the final installation of the franchise.

"Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" is rated PG and is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

"Hotel Transylvania: Transformania," now streaming on Prime Video

Big Nate: TV-Y7



Based on the children's books and comic strip by Lincoln Peirce, "Big Nate" is about a sixth grader trying to prove himself. Together, Nate and his friends take on middle school and all the challenges that come with it. His favorite way to handle his struggles? Expressing himself through cartoons. Ben Giroux, Dove Cameron, Rob Delaney and more star in this animated series.

"Big Nate" is rated TV-Y7 and is out now on Paramount+.

"Big Nate," now streaming on Paramount+

The best TV deals right now

If you prefer to forego the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies at home, it might be time to upgrade your home theater. Keep reading to check out the best deals on smart TVs, streaming sticks, TV stands and more.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000



Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like the Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, this Samsung deal knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price of the 65-inch model or $3,000 off the price of the 75-inch television.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 and up (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 and up (reduced from $7,000)

58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

Looking for something more affordable? This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick+ has a long-range wireless receiver and allows Bluetooth streaming. It also includes all the features of the Roku Express 4K+ in a smaller, easier-to-conceal device. Instead of connecting to a television via wires, it connects directly to an HDMI port. Note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ still needs to be connected to a power source -- either via a TV USB input or a wall outlet.

"It doesn't have the same bells and whistles that my Roku Ultras have... but then again, I also paid nearly twice as much for those," reviewer K. Krueger says. "This Stick+ is much cheaper and provides basically the same user interface and playback performance."

Roku Streaming Stick+, $35 (reduced from $45)

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV: $298 [WALMART+ EXCLUSIVE]

Walmart

Looking for a television with Roku built-in? While it may lack the bells and whistles of the fancy OLED and QLED television models, this 55-inch smart 4K TV from JVC is certainly priced to sell: just $298. It makes a great budget television for a kid's room.

Note: This deal is restricted to Walmart+ members only.

55" JVC 4K Roku smart TV, $298 (regularly $428)

Charmma TV cabinet

Walmart

This affordable TV cabinet from Walmart, reminiscent of a popular Ikea find, has three sliding drawers for storage. This white TV stand measures 47.2 inches long by 13.4 inches wide and offers a clean, modern look.

(For more options, check out our favorite TV stands you can buy online.)

Charmma TV cabinet, $171

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $25

Best Buy

Or, try an Amazon streamer with a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $30 (reduced from $50)

