What to watch while you wait for the new 'Lord of the Rings' series on Amazon Prime Video

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Studios

More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and roughly five years after Amazon announced its intent to bring a prequel series to life, the first teaser trailer for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" finally aired during the 2022 Super Bowl.

The series will explore the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." So far, Amazon has spent $465 million on just the first season of the series.

When does The Lord of the Rings premiere on Prime Video?

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" isn't set to premiere until September 2, 2022. If you're feeling impatient, it may be a great time to give other adventure fantasy series a try. From Amazon's own "The Wheel of Time" to a new adaptation of "Halo" on Paramount+, there are plenty of TV shows and movies to help fill the time between now and the beginning of "a new age."

If you're excited to watch "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," on Prime Video, you should know this: The cost of an annual Amazon Prime membership is about to go up. Starting February 18, the price of an annual Prime membership will increase from $119 to $139. Amazon Prime members who pay monthly will now pay $15 monthly as opposed to $13. Current members will begin to see the higher price reflected after March 25, or at the time of the next renewal.

To lock in your old Amazon Prime rate, monthly subscribers still have time to switch to an annual subscription. You'll save more than $60 over the next 12 months by doing so before Friday.

You can use the button below to visit your Amazon Prime membership settings, view your renewal status and switch to an annual plan.

Switch to a 1-year Amazon Prime membership, $119

Already an annual subscriber? Buy yourself a gift subscription to Amazon Prime for $119, then activate it once your current subscription expires to get another 365 days of access to Prime Video for $20 less. Don't forget to disable auto-renew on your current subscription after purchase.

Amazon Prime gift membership (1 year), $119

Fantasy shows and movies to watch while waiting for The Lord of the Rings

Here are six things to watch ahead of Amazon's new series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

The Wheel of Time

Jan Thijs/Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Based on the popular novel series of the same name, "The Wheel of Time" follows Moiraine, a member of a powerful, all-female organization in a world where she and other select women have magical powers. Moiraine must embark on an adventure with five young men and women to discover which of them is prophesied to be the next iteration of the "Dragon," a figure who will either save or destroy humanity. Starring Golden Globe-winning actress Rosamund Pike, the first season of "The Wheel of Time" is out now on Prime Video.

(Click here to see what's new on Amazon Prime Video this month, including "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" season 4.)

"The Wheel of Time," now streaming on Prime Video

Halo

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Paramount's new "Halo" TV series promises a revived central storyline that brings the feel of the original video game to life. "Halo" is set in the 26th century and follows Master Chief, a supersoldier fighting against an alien group known as the Covenant. But everything changes when Master Chief is forced to confront his own humanity. Starring Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone and Yerin Ha, "Halo" comes to Paramount+ on March 24, 2022.

(Click here to see what's new on Paramount+ this month.)

"HALO" streaming March 24 on Paramount+

Game of Thrones

HBO

Nine noble families fight for control of the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, and freedom from the one who sits upon it. Meanwhile, an ancient enemy is returning to threaten the world. An ensemble cast includes Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington and Peter Dinklage, All eight seasons of "Game of Thrones" are available to stream on HBO Max.

"Game of Thrones," now streaming on HBO Max

Warcraft

Legendary Pictures

Based on the video game series of the same name, the 2016 film "Warcraft" follows two heroes on opposing sides of a growing war. Durotan the orc is trying to find refuge for his family in the world of Azeroth, but when his horde arrives, their troubles grow more complicated. Starring Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton and Ben Foster, "Warcraft" is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

"Warcraft," $4 and up on Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings

New Line Cinema

When all else fails, you can always revisit Peter Jackson's trilogy and relive the adventures of Frodo Baggins and his beloved friends as they journey to destroy the One Ring. "The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King" are all available to stream on HBO Max, and available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

"The Lord of the Rings," now streaming on HBO Max

"The Lord of the Rings," $4 and up on Prime Video

The Hobbit

New Line Cinema/Warner Bros./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Sixty years prior to the start of "The Lord of the Rings," Bilbo Baggins assists a group of dwarves in taking back the Lonely Mountain from a dragon. Starring Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen and Benedict Cumberbatch, all three of "The Hobbit" films -- "An Unexpected Journey," "The Desolation of Smaug" and "The Battle of the Five Armies" -- are available to stream on HBO Max, and available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

"The Hobbit," now streaming on HBO Max

"The Hobbit," $4 and up on Prime Video

Related content from CBS Essentials: