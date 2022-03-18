What's new on HBO Max this month (March 2022)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

HBO Max has tons of great new content premiering in March 2022, including a new season of BBC's smash hit comedy series "Starstruck," plus the raunchy pirate adventure, "Our Flag Means Death" and a few Oscar-nominated films arriving on the platform.

Best Luxury 8K TV deal: 65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

"New Girl" fans, rejoice, because the Jake Johnson-led "Minx" premieres this month. Set in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, the series follows Johnson's Doug and second-wave feminist Joyce as they push to publish the very first erotic magazine for women.

Best picture nominees "West Side Story," "Drive My Car," and "King Richard" will also be made available to stream on the platform in March.

How much does HBO Max cost?

HBO Max has two subscription tiers, an ad-supported subscription for $10 monthly and an ad-free plan available for $15 monthly.

HBO Max, $10 and up monthly

Here's what's new on HBO Max this month.

Our Flag Means Death (streaming weekly)

"Our Flag Means Death" is based loosely upon the real life of Stede Bonnet, a wealthy aristocrat who gave up everything to become a pirate captain. After striking up an unlikely friendship with the iconic Captain Blackbeard, Bonnet and his newbie crew set sail towards many misadventures across the Seven Seas.

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby star in this swashbuckling new comedy series alongside a star-studded ensemble cast which includes Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll and Will Arnett.

"Our Flag Means Death," new episodes streaming weekly

Minx (March 17)

Starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond, "Minx" takes us back to the 1970s and follows Joyce, a second-wave feminist who dreams of publishing a radical feminist magazine called "The Matriarchy Awakens." When she can't find a traditional publisher, Joyce is forced to team up with Doug, a porn industry mogul and the last person she'd choose to partner up with. Together, the pair set out to rebrand "The Matriarchy Awakens" as the first erotic magazine for women.

"Minx," streaming now

Starstruck (season two, March 24)

After closing out its first season on a swoon-worthy cliffhanger, "Starstruck" is back for season two. Starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel, "Starstruck" follows the somewhat lost 20-something Jessie, who begins an almost-relationship with a movie star after a one night stand. Season two of the show will pick up right where it last left us: with Jessie choosing not to make some big life changes for Tom. Ultimately, this grand gesture will not solve all of the odd couple's problems, as you can see from the trailer. The new season of "Starstruck" arrives on HBO Max March 24.

"Starstruck," streaming March 24

Everything coming to HBO Max this March:

March 1

The Aviator

Adaptation

All the Pretty Horses

Are We Done Yet?

Around the World in 80 Days

Blow Up of Blow-Up

Boyz n the Hood

Cameraperson

Diner

Fireboys

Fly Away Home

Gigi

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes) (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli

One Tree Hill

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation

Starship Troopers

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, documentary premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead, documentary premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The World of Jacques Demy

The Young Girls Turn 25

Urban Legend

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos) (HBO)

March 2

Blade I

Drive My Car

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original season 1 premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original season 2 premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original season 1 premiere

The Tourist, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 4

El Planeta (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro (HBO)

March 6

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, series premiere (HBO)

March 7

Teen Titans Go!, season 7A premiere

March 8

Ruxx, Max Original season 1 premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, seasons 1-8

March 10

Dune (HBO)

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original season 1 premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original season 1 premiere

Theodosia, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 12

Victor and Valentino, season 3A premiere

March 13

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, season 1 premiere (HBO)

March 14

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, season 1

March 15

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, documentary premiere (HBO)

March 17

DMZ, Max Original season 1 premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original season 2 premiere

Minx, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 18

Halloween Kills (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original season 1 premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original premiere

Pseudo, premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki

March 20

Amsterdam, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 22

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

March 23

Fists of Freedom: The Story Of The '68 Summer Games

March 24

King Richard

One Perfect Shot, Max Original season 1 premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original season 1 premiere

Starstruck, Max Original season 2 premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 25

Degrassi: The Next Generation

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original season 1 premiere

March 31

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original season 1 premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 premiere

Moonshot

Oscar-nominated movies on HBO Max

With the 2022 Academy Awards right around the corner, now is a great time to catch up on all the nominated films. Best Picture nominees "West Side Story," "Drive My Car" and "Nightmare Alley" are all available to stream on HBO Max, among other nominated films this year.

Drive My Car

Bitters End

A recently widowed stage actor needs someone to serve as his chauffeur, and a 20-year-old girl ends up being the perfect candidate. "Drive My Car" is a story of unlikely friendship and and the continuation of life through grief. This four-time Oscar nominated film, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, is in theaters and now streaming on HBO Max.

"Drive My Car," now streaming on HBO Max

Dune

Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, "Dune" follows Paul Atreides, a nobleman whose family is forced to relocate and rule the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and more, "Dune" is now streaming on HBO Max and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

"Dune," now streaming on HBO Max

Nightmare Alley

Searchlight Pictures

This star-studded Guillermo del Toro flick follows a manipulative carny who studies under the carnival's clairvoyant act before teaming with a psychiatrist to create his own mentalism show. "Nightmare Alley" stars Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Richard Jenkins and Cate Blanchett. The psychological thriller is streaming on HBO Max.

"Nightmare Alley," streaming on HBO Max

West Side Story

20th Century Studios

Steven Spielberg's adaptation of this Tony-award winning 1957 stage musical stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez and the best supporting actress-nominated Ariana DeBose. "West Side Story" is now available to stream on both Disney+ and HBO Max. You can also still catch this Oscar-nominated musical in theaters.

"West Side Story," now streaming on HBO Max

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest HBO Max shows, March Madness games and more? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

58" Samsung 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Full motion TV wall mount: $45

Amazon

Mount your new TV with ease with this tilted 4.8-star-rated wall mount, now on sale at Amazon. It's designed to handle televisions ranging in size from 47 to 84 inches.

Full motion TV wall mount (for 47" - 84" TVs), $45 (reduced from $53)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $25

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $40 (reduced from $50)

