7 TV stands that actually look good in your home

TV stands, like this one from Anthropologie, can act as a design accent in your home. Anthropologie

Your next television stand doesn't need to be an eyesore. TV stands can easily enhance the design of your home, while providing a place to display your new big-screen television and holding your peripherals. There are eye-catching media stand options available online for any home style, from Scandi to boho.

The top products in this article:

Below are TV stands for a range of budgets from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Walmart and more that actually look good in your home. Some are simple, while others offer cord escapes, exchangeable handles and more features.

(Wondering what TV to put on your new media console? Then check out the CBS Essentials TV shopping guide to pick the right new television for you.)

Lily rattan media console

Urban Outfitters

Embrace the re-emerging rattan trend with this boho media console from Urban Outfitters. Measuring 47.24 inches long and 15.75 inches wide, It has two cabinets and two open shelves for storage.

Lily rattan media console, $159

Charmma TV cabinet

Walmart

This affordable TV cabinet from Walmart, reminiscent of an Ikea find, has three sliding drawers for storage. This white TV stand measures 47.2 inches long by 13.4 inches wide and offers a clean, modern look.

Charmma TV cabinet, $155

Tvilum Madrid white TV stand

Homesquare

This TV stand, which harkens to Ikea's Hemnes media stand, adds interest with leather handles. It also come with gray knobs, if you prefer a more traditional look.

This television stand, which features three drawers and three open shelves for storage, measures 59.53 inches long by 15.12 inches wide.

Tvilum Madrid white TV stand, $280

Odetta media console

Anthropologie

If you're ready to splurge, add this beautiful Anthropologie media console to your cart. It comes in three color options and has a grasscloth-inspired texture. It has brass and Lucite knobs, and accommodates a TV up to 70 inches wide. This media console measures 73 inches long by 20 inches wide, features cord escapes and has removable legs.

Odetta media console, $1,998

Modern boho media stand

Urban Outfitters

If you're seeking a smaller option, check out this stylish boho media stand with midcentury details. It's made of mango wood and has an opening at the back for cords. It stands 31 inches tall, while measuring 34 inches long and 15 inches deep.

Modern boho media stand, $349 (reduced from $399)

Castlery Harper TV stand

Castlery

Make a statement with this beautiful TV stand that has an oak veneer frame. It's accented with tambour doors, metal legs and handles and fits up to a 75-inch TV. Measures 70.9 inches long by 17.7 inches wide.

Castlery Harper TV stand, $999

Homary farmhouse rectangular TV stand

Homary

How unusual is this premium pine TV stand from Homary that seems to be plucked right out of the woods? It measures 78.7 inches wide and 11.8 inches deep, and fits up to a 75-inch television.

Plus, you can save an extra 5% on this stand with the available coupon at Homary through March 15.

Homary farmhouse rectangular TV stand, $1,188 after coupon (reduced from $1,530)

