What's new on Hulu in July 2022
July is a big month for Hulu subscribers. The Joey King-led action movie, "The Princess," and the new psychic rom-com series, "Maggie" are now streaming on the platform. Also arriving this month is "The Bob's Burgers Movie," a new season of "The Bachelorette," new episodes of "Only Murders in the Building" and an influencer-focused dramedy film, "Not Okay." Keep reading to learn more about what's new on Hulu this month.
Top products in this article:
Hulu subscription: $7 and up monthly
Best Luxury TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000
Best streaming deal: Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)
How much does Hulu cost?
Hulu's most basic, ad-supported plan costs $7 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, starts at $70 a month, but for an extra $6, you can get the Hulu + Live TV ad-free plan. If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform free for 30 days.
Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more this month. Plus, learn more about which streaming service is right for you, and find some family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions.
Here are some of our favorite new titles coming to Hulu this month:
'The Princess' (July 1)
Joey King stars as a damsel very much not in distress in Hulu's new anti-fairytale film. When a princess refuses to go through with her arranged marriage, bloodshed ensues. This royally entertaining action film is now streaming.
'Maggie' (July 6)
"Maggie" follows a psychic who starts to see flashes of her own romantic future through the eyes of her new neighbor. All 13 episodes of "Maggie" are now streaming on Hulu.
'The Bob's Burgers Movie' (streaming July 12)
The Belcher family is coming to a big (or small) screen near you. In "The Bob's Burgers Movie," Bob and Linda are left reeling after a sinkhole spoils their summer plans for the business, meanwhile Louise sets off to solve a mystery with Tina and Gene in tow. This refreshingly fun summer flick is now playing in theaters nationwide, and hits Hulu on July 12.
"The Bob's Burgers Movie" now playing in theaters
"The Bob's Burgers Movie" streaming July 12
'The Bachelorette' (July 12)
"The Bachelorette" is back this summer with a steamy and twisted new season. The show typically follows a single woman who entertains a variety of romantic prospects (in a nice mansion) for at least six weeks across drama-filled challenges and near-countless cocktail hours. At the end, two competitors remain, and the season's bachelorette chooses a beau. This year, however, the show has two bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
The new season premieres July 11 on ABC and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.
"The Bachelorette," streaming July 12 on Hulu
'Not Okay'
In an attempt to launch her career as an influencer, Danni Sanders fakes a luxurious trip to Paris. But when her photoshopped vacation overlaps with a real-life terrorist attack, Danni's likes and lies begin to intertwine. Starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien, "Not Okay" premieres July 29 on Hulu.
What's new on Hulu this month:
July 1
The Princess (Hulu Original)
Are You the One?, complete season 1 (MTV)
Black Ink Crew, complete seasons 5-6 (VH1)
Feud, complete season 1 (FX)
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta, complete seasons 4-5 (VH1)
RuPaul's Drag Race, complete season 9 (VH1)
Survivor, complete seasons 38-39 (CBS)
The Amazing Race, complete season 32 (CBS)
The Challenge, complete season 34 (MTV)
127 Hours
Any Given Sunday
Because I Said So
Big Trouble in Little China
Billboard Dad
Black Knight
Bogus
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bride Wars
Cadillac Records
Closed Circuit
Contraband
Death Race
The Descendants
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
First Knight
Ghost Rider
Godsend
The Gospel According to André
Heist
Hysteria
Independence Day
Insidious
John Dies at the End
Joy Ride
Jumanji
Knock Knock
Kung Fu Hustle
The Last Circus
The Last Days on Mars
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
The Librarian: Quest for the Spear
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines
The Librarian: Curse of The Judas Chalice
Little Richard
Maid in Manhattan
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Milk
Money Train
Nim's Island
Passport to Paris
Poseidon
Post Grad
Que Pena Tu Vida
Rachel Getting Married
Radio
The Replacement Killers
School Daze
Sexy Beast
The Sitter
Sorry to Bother You
Step Up
Step Up 2 The Streets
Step Up 3D
Switching Goals
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Taxi
Te Presento a Laura
That's My Boy
The Tourist
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
The Watch
The Wave
What's Love Got to Do With It
Working Girl
July 2
Asking for It
July 5
Ginger's Tale
July 6
Maggie, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)
July 7
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom, complete season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
Ultrasound
July 8
Generation Gap, series premiere (ABC)
Press Your Luck, season-4 premiere (ABC)
Rehearsals (Hazarot), complete season 1 (Norma Productions)
Minamata
July 9
Gold
July 10
Killing Eve, complete season 4 (BBC)
July 11
The $100,000 Pyramid, season-6 premiere (ABC)
Celebrity Family Feud, season-8 premiere (ABC)
Real Housewives of Potomac, complete season 6 (Bravo)
The Final Straw, series premiere (ABC)
Who Do You Think You Are?, series premiere (NBC)
Curious George
Available July 12
Missing, complete season 1 (ABC)
The Bachelorette, season-19 premiere (ABC)
Claim to Fame, series premiere (ABC)
The Bob's Burgers Movie
July 13
Solar Opposites, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)
The Cast Study of Vanitas, complete season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
What We Do in the Shadows, season-4 premiere (FX)
July 14
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, complete documentary series (Hulu Original)
Everything's Trash, series premiere (Freeform)
Room 203
July 15
Cooks vs. Cons, complete season 1 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen, complete season 14 (Food Network)
Deadly Women, complete season 13 (Discovery)
Murder Comes to Town, complete seasons 1-3 (ID)
Obsession: Dark Desires, complete seasons 4-5 (ID)
The Bachelorette, complete season 10 (ABC)
Centurion
Filth
Hobo With a Shotgun
I'm Still Here
Ragnarok
Sex, Guaranteed
Venus and Serena
Viva
July 17
The Hater
July 18
The Cursed
July 19
Aftershock (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)
July 21
American Horror Stories, season-2 premiere (FX)
Grown-ish, season-5 premiere (Freeform)
Milkwater
You Are Not My Mother
July 22
All My Friends Hate Me
July 24
Topside
July 25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
July 26
Santa Evita, complete limited series premiere (Hulu Original)
July 29
Not Okay (Hulu Original)
The Americans, complete series (FX)
Hatching
July 31
A Day to Die
Client 9
More great shows to stream on Hulu
Want even more Hulu recommendations? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu this year:
The Dropout
Hulu's new limited series, "The Dropout," tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. The series was inspired by a hit ABC News podcast, which investigated Holmes and her now-defunct company, Theranos. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this twisted series, with a supporting cast that includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.
"The Dropout," now streaming on Hulu
Fresh
"Fresh" stars "Normal People" actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and "Pam & Tommy" co-star Sebastian Stan. Noa is just a relatable girl dealing with a relatable issue - she's tired of the dating game and especially sick of all the apps. So when the refreshingly charming Steve approaches her at a grocery store, the pair swiftly head down what appears to be a rom-com road. But Steve has a few unappetizing secrets that could change everything.
"Fresh," now streaming on Hulu
Life & Beth
"Life & Beth" is written, directed, executive-produced and headlined by comedian Amy Schumer as the impressive-on-paper but inauthentic Beth. Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life, or so it seems. But when a sudden incident causes Beth to reflect on her past, she starts to question everything about her life and happiness. Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young and Yamaneika Saunders also star in Schumer's new series.
"Life & Beth," now streaming on Hulu
Dollface
Kat Dennings stars as Jules, who has just been dumped by her long-term, pretty terrible boyfriend. Heartbroken and lost, Jules attempts to reconnect with her old friend group, which she had ditched for her boyfriend back in the day, and she gets off to a pretty rocky start. Season two finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this relatable series. The entire second season of "Dollface" is out now on Hulu.
"Dollface," now streaming on Hulu
Pam & Tommy
Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka Hulu's series, "Pam & Tommy." The eight-episode miniseries recounts the real-life rollercoaster that "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked. "Pam & Tommy" boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers. Executive producer Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in this Hulu Original. Catch "Pam & Tommy," out now, with new episodes streaming weekly.
"Pam & Tommy," now streaming on Hulu
The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals
Shop the best TV deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day right now.
65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $1,598
What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. So, yes, long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be vivid and true to life!)
The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling, and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology (to automatically adjust the TV's audio).
43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)
50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948
55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398
65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)
75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $2,497 (regularly $2,698)
65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,597
Right now, Amazon has this 65-inch LG OLED TV from its C1 series marked down more than $900. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs offer elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8-inches thick.
65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)
65" LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV: $858
On Amazon, this LG TV is more than $500 off right now. Its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and NanoCell display gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings.
The 90 series LG TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. And did we mention it's on sale for $858 -- nearly 40% off its Amazon list price?
65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $858 (reduced from $1,400)
55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV: $1,467
Rated 4.6 stars (out of 5) by users on Amazon, this OLED 4K Bravia XBR from Sony's Master line has won fans for its "excellent," "stunning," and "amazing" picture. The smart TV features Google Assistant, and is compatible with Alexa and Siri. It boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
The 55-inch version of the Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV is marked down 13% right now on Amazon.
55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED TV, $1,467 (regularly $1,695)
55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV
The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV isn't marked down on Amazon right now, but the listed price is in the neighborhood of previous sale prices we've seen. The Sony screen features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.
55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,298
65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $948
If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money. Right now on Amazon, the 65-inch model is marked down nearly 15%.
65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,100)
50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV: $288
Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV includes Chromecast and Google Assistant. Get it right now for more than $30 off its Amazon list price.
50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV, $288 (reduced from $320)
55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $350
A mid-size television, such as this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The TV is $170 off on Amazon right now. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.
55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $350 (reduced from $520)
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $500
Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500 -- that's more than $300 off the set's Amazon list price. This TV with Alexa supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $830)
43" Hisense R6 series Roku smart 4K TV
Keep an eye on this Hisense smart TV with Roku. Amazon has a history of offering steep discounts on it. The TV is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and supports 4K viewing. Use the below button to buy the 43-inch model today, or to check in on possible deals.
43" Hisense R6 series Roku smart 4K TV, $270
The best streaming deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022
Why wait until Prime Day to shop for a new streaming stick or streaming box? Amazon has already slashed prices on its Amazon Fire TV line and more.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $40 (save $10)
Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $40.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)
Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)
With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now you can grab one for half-off its usual listing price.
Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)
Roku Express 4K+: $25 (save $15)
Enjoy 4K picture quality, plus a whole lot more with Roku's affordable and aptly named Express 4K+ streaming box. The Express 4K+ can be enabled to work with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the device (search channels! turn on captions! turn off captions!) with your voice. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.
"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," a verified Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."
Roku Express 4K+, $25 (reduced from $40)
Apple TV 4K (2021): $150 (save $29)
This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video, and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Apple TV 4K (2021), $150 (reduced from $179)
Roku Streambar 4K: $90 (save $40)
The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.
Roku Soundbar, $90 (reduced from $130)
More streaming devices at Amazon now
The following streaming devices are not currently on sale at Amazon, but they are all top-rated choices.
2022 Chromecast with Google TV
For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.
2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50
Fire TV Stick Lite
Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:
- Don't wait until Prime Day 2022: Shop the best deals at Amazon right now
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 coupon deals
- There's a crazy good deal on Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible memberships for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple Watch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple iPad deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple MacBook deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple AirTag and AirTag holder deals
- Best Apple iPhone accessories on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on LG tech and appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming computer monitor deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 laptop deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Save up to $210 on Eero mesh Wi-Fi now
Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:
- Samsung's best selling 'The Frame' 4K TV is on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 LG OLED TV deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 streaming deals: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:
- The best DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras on Amazon on Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Ring doorbell deals and Ring security camera deals
Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 headphone and earbud deals: Apple AirPods, Bose and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Echo, Echo Show and Echo Dot smart speakers
Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:
Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 summer bikini and bathing suit deals
- Kate Spade, Coach and more: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 designer purse deals
Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dyson vacuum deals
- Best reviewed washers and dryers on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 sheet and bedding deals
- Petcube, Whistle GPS and more: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 pet deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:
- Blenders, air fryers and cookware on sale now: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ninja kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 LG refrigerator deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on coffee makers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Instant Pots
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 air fryer deals
Amazon Prime Day travel deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 luggage and travel essentials deals
- Best Samsonite luggage in 2022 you can buy at Amazon and beyond
Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 fitness deals: NordicTrack, Garmin, Colorfulkoala and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Garmin Vivoactive deals
- The best treadmills you can buy on Amazon
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 electric toothbrush deals, Waterpik deals and oral care deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 beauty deals
Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:
Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers:
for more features.