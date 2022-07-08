What's new on Hulu in July 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Searchlight Pictures

July is a big month for Hulu subscribers. The Joey King-led action movie, "The Princess," and the new psychic rom-com series, "Maggie" are now streaming on the platform. Also arriving this month is "The Bob's Burgers Movie," a new season of "The Bachelorette," new episodes of "Only Murders in the Building" and an influencer-focused dramedy film, "Not Okay." Keep reading to learn more about what's new on Hulu this month.

Top products in this article:

Hulu subscription: $7 and up monthly

Best Luxury TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Best streaming deal: Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu's most basic, ad-supported plan costs $7 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, starts at $70 a month, but for an extra $6, you can get the Hulu + Live TV ad-free plan. If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform free for 30 days.

Still searching for the right show or movie to stream this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and more this month. Plus, learn more about which streaming service is right for you, and find some family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions.

Here are some of our favorite new titles coming to Hulu this month:

'The Princess' (July 1)

imon Varsano/20th Century Studios

Joey King stars as a damsel very much not in distress in Hulu's new anti-fairytale film. When a princess refuses to go through with her arranged marriage, bloodshed ensues. This royally entertaining action film is now streaming.

"The Princess," now streaming

'Maggie' (July 6)

Richard Cartwright/Hulu

"Maggie" follows a psychic who starts to see flashes of her own romantic future through the eyes of her new neighbor. All 13 episodes of "Maggie" are now streaming on Hulu.

"Maggie," now streaming

'The Bob's Burgers Movie' (streaming July 12)

20th Century Studios

The Belcher family is coming to a big (or small) screen near you. In "The Bob's Burgers Movie," Bob and Linda are left reeling after a sinkhole spoils their summer plans for the business, meanwhile Louise sets off to solve a mystery with Tina and Gene in tow. This refreshingly fun summer flick is now playing in theaters nationwide, and hits Hulu on July 12.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" now playing in theaters

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" streaming July 12

'The Bachelorette' (July 12)

ABC

"The Bachelorette" is back this summer with a steamy and twisted new season. The show typically follows a single woman who entertains a variety of romantic prospects (in a nice mansion) for at least six weeks across drama-filled challenges and near-countless cocktail hours. At the end, two competitors remain, and the season's bachelorette chooses a beau. This year, however, the show has two bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

The new season premieres July 11 on ABC and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

"The Bachelorette," streaming July 12 on Hulu

'Not Okay'

Searchlight Pictures

In an attempt to launch her career as an influencer, Danni Sanders fakes a luxurious trip to Paris. But when her photoshopped vacation overlaps with a real-life terrorist attack, Danni's likes and lies begin to intertwine. Starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien, "Not Okay" premieres July 29 on Hulu.

"Not Okay," streaming July 29

What's new on Hulu this month:

July 1

The Princess (Hulu Original)

Are You the One?, complete season 1 (MTV)

Black Ink Crew, complete seasons 5-6 (VH1)

Feud, complete season 1 (FX)

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta, complete seasons 4-5 (VH1)

RuPaul's Drag Race, complete season 9 (VH1)

Survivor, complete seasons 38-39 (CBS)

The Amazing Race, complete season 32 (CBS)

The Challenge, complete season 34 (MTV)

127 Hours

Any Given Sunday

Because I Said So

Big Trouble in Little China

Billboard Dad

Black Knight

Bogus

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bride Wars

Cadillac Records

Closed Circuit

Contraband

Death Race

The Descendants

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

First Knight

Ghost Rider

Godsend

The Gospel According to André

Heist

Hysteria

Independence Day

Insidious

John Dies at the End

Joy Ride

Jumanji

Knock Knock

Kung Fu Hustle

The Last Circus

The Last Days on Mars

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon's Mines

The Librarian: Curse of The Judas Chalice

Little Richard

Maid in Manhattan

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Milk

Money Train

Nim's Island

Passport to Paris

Poseidon

Post Grad

Que Pena Tu Vida

Rachel Getting Married

Radio

The Replacement Killers

School Daze

Sexy Beast

The Sitter

Sorry to Bother You

Step Up

Step Up 2 The Streets

Step Up 3D

Switching Goals

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Taxi

Te Presento a Laura

That's My Boy

The Tourist

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

The Watch

The Wave

What's Love Got to Do With It

Working Girl

July 2

Asking for It

July 5

Ginger's Tale

July 6

Maggie, complete season 1 (Hulu Original)

July 7

﻿How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom, complete season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Ultrasound

July 8

Generation Gap, series premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck, season-4 premiere (ABC)

Rehearsals (Hazarot), complete season 1 (Norma Productions)

Minamata

July 9

Gold

July 10

Killing Eve, complete season 4 (BBC)

July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid, season-6 premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Family Feud, season-8 premiere (ABC)

Real Housewives of Potomac, complete season 6 (Bravo)

The Final Straw, series premiere (ABC)

Who Do You Think You Are?, series premiere (NBC)

Curious George

Available July 12

Missing, complete season 1 (ABC)

The Bachelorette, season-19 premiere (ABC)

Claim to Fame, series premiere (ABC)

The Bob's Burgers Movie

July 13

Solar Opposites, complete season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Cast Study of Vanitas, complete season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

What We Do in the Shadows, season-4 premiere (FX)

July 14

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, complete documentary series (Hulu Original)

Everything's Trash, series premiere (Freeform)

Room 203

July 15

Cooks vs. Cons, complete season 1 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen, complete season 14 (Food Network)

Deadly Women, complete season 13 (Discovery)

Murder Comes to Town, complete seasons 1-3 (ID)

Obsession: Dark Desires, complete seasons 4-5 (ID)

The Bachelorette, complete season 10 (ABC)

Centurion

Filth

Hobo With a Shotgun

I'm Still Here

Ragnarok

Sex, Guaranteed

Venus and Serena

Viva

July 17

The Hater

July 18

The Cursed

July 19

Aftershock (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)

July 21

American Horror Stories, season-2 premiere (FX)

Grown-ish, season-5 premiere (Freeform)

Milkwater

You Are Not My Mother

July 22

All My Friends Hate Me

July 24

Topside

July 25

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

July 26

Santa Evita, complete limited series premiere (Hulu Original)

July 29

Not Okay (Hulu Original)

The Americans, complete series (FX)

Hatching

July 31

A Day to Die

Client 9

More great shows to stream on Hulu

Want even more Hulu recommendations? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu this year:

The Dropout

Michael Desmond/Hulu

Hulu's new limited series, "The Dropout," tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost everything. The series was inspired by a hit ABC News podcast, which investigated Holmes and her now-defunct company, Theranos. Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews star in this twisted series, with a supporting cast that includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterston, Michaela Watkins and more.

"The Dropout," now streaming on Hulu

Fresh

Searchlight Pictures

"Fresh" stars "Normal People" actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and "Pam & Tommy" co-star Sebastian Stan. Noa is just a relatable girl dealing with a relatable issue - she's tired of the dating game and especially sick of all the apps. So when the refreshingly charming Steve approaches her at a grocery store, the pair swiftly head down what appears to be a rom-com road. But Steve has a few unappetizing secrets that could change everything.

"Fresh," now streaming on Hulu

Life & Beth

Scott McDermott/Hulu

"Life & Beth" is written, directed, executive-produced and headlined by comedian Amy Schumer as the impressive-on-paper but inauthentic Beth. Beth is successful in her career, in love and in her life, or so it seems. But when a sudden incident causes Beth to reflect on her past, she starts to question everything about her life and happiness. Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young and Yamaneika Saunders also star in Schumer's new series.

"Life & Beth," now streaming on Hulu

Dollface

Jessica Brooks/Hulu

Kat Dennings stars as Jules, who has just been dumped by her long-term, pretty terrible boyfriend. Heartbroken and lost, Jules attempts to reconnect with her old friend group, which she had ditched for her boyfriend back in the day, and she gets off to a pretty rocky start. Season two finds Jules and her friends fresh out of lockdown and about to enter their thirties, navigating love, work and reentering the world together. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in this relatable series. The entire second season of "Dollface" is out now on Hulu.

"Dollface," now streaming on Hulu

Pam & Tommy

Erin Simkin/Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in "the greatest love story ever sold" -- aka Hulu's series, "Pam & Tommy." The eight-episode miniseries recounts the real-life rollercoaster that "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee experienced after their sex tape was leaked. "Pam & Tommy" boasts a star-studded cast sporting vintage makeovers. Executive producer Seth Rogen is stepping into the role of Rand Gauthier, while Nick Offerman plays his partner in crime. Andrew Dice Clay, Mozhan Marnò, Spencer Granese, Taylor Schilling and Pepi Sonuga also star in this Hulu Original. Catch "Pam & Tommy," out now, with new episodes streaming weekly.

"Pam & Tommy," now streaming on Hulu

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Shop the best TV deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day right now.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $1,598

Samsung via Amazon

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. So, yes, long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be vivid and true to life!)

The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling, and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology (to automatically adjust the TV's audio).

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $2,497 (regularly $2,698)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,597



LG via Amazon

Right now, Amazon has this 65-inch LG OLED TV from its C1 series marked down more than $900. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs offer elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8-inches thick.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)

65" LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV: $858

LG via Amazon

On Amazon, this LG TV is more than $500 off right now. Its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and NanoCell display gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings.

The 90 series LG TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. And did we mention it's on sale for $858 -- nearly 40% off its Amazon list price?

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $858 (reduced from $1,400)

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV: $1,467

Sony via Amazon

Rated 4.6 stars (out of 5) by users on Amazon, this OLED 4K Bravia XBR from Sony's Master line has won fans for its "excellent," "stunning," and "amazing" picture. The smart TV features Google Assistant, and is compatible with Alexa and Siri. It boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The 55-inch version of the Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV is marked down 13% right now on Amazon.

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED TV, $1,467 (regularly $1,695)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV

Sony via Amazon

The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV isn't marked down on Amazon right now, but the listed price is in the neighborhood of previous sale prices we've seen. The Sony screen features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,298

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $948



TCL via Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money. Right now on Amazon, the 65-inch model is marked down nearly 15%.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $948 (reduced from $1,100)

50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV: $288

TCL via Amazon

Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV includes Chromecast and Google Assistant. Get it right now for more than $30 off its Amazon list price.

50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV, $288 (reduced from $320)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $350

Amazon

A mid-size television, such as this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The TV is $170 off on Amazon right now. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $350 (reduced from $520)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $500

Amazon

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500 -- that's more than $300 off the set's Amazon list price. This TV with Alexa supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

43" Hisense R6 series Roku smart 4K TV

Amazon

Keep an eye on this Hisense smart TV with Roku. Amazon has a history of offering steep discounts on it. The TV is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and supports 4K viewing. Use the below button to buy the 43-inch model today, or to check in on possible deals.

43" Hisense R6 series Roku smart 4K TV, $270

The best streaming deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022

Why wait until Prime Day to shop for a new streaming stick or streaming box? Amazon has already slashed prices on its Amazon Fire TV line and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $40.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $60 (save $60)

Amazon

With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free, and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV. Like Amazon's Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is routinely discounted by Amazon -- and right now you can grab one for half-off its usual listing price.

Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)

Roku Express 4K+: $25 (save $15)

Roku via Amazon

Enjoy 4K picture quality, plus a whole lot more with Roku's affordable and aptly named Express 4K+ streaming box. The Express 4K+ can be enabled to work with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control the device (search channels! turn on captions! turn off captions!) with your voice. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.

"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," a verified Amazon reviewer wrote. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."

Roku Express 4K+, $25 (reduced from $40)

Apple TV 4K (2021): $150 (save $29)

Amazon

This Apple TV 4K box is outfitted with an A12 bionic chip which boosts your audio, video, and graphics. It also offers Dolby Atmos for more-immersive sound. You can listen to your new Apple TV box on up to two sets of AirPods, plus use AirPlay to use it to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Apple TV 4K (2021), $150 (reduced from $179)

Roku Streambar 4K: $90 (save $40)

Amazon

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $90 (reduced from $130)

More streaming devices at Amazon now

The following streaming devices are not currently on sale at Amazon, but they are all top-rated choices.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV

Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $30

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:

Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:

Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands

Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:

Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:

Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:

Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:

Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:

Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:



Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:

Amazon Prime Day travel deals:

Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:

Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:

Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers: