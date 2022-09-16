How to watch 'Atlanta' Season 4

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

FX

The fourth -- and final -- season of Donald Glover's "Atlanta" is here. Following last season's European escapades, the final chapter of this Emmy-winning FX series returns to its roots: Atlanta. Keep reading for everything you need to know about "Atlanta" Season 4.

As always with "Atlanta," it's difficult to summarize what sort of story viewers should expect from the show in any given episode. But based on critic reviews, Season 4 follows the gang as they adjust after their European tour. There are Karens of all kinds, air fryer antics and a slew of mall jokes.

LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry all return alongside Glover for the series' final chapter. Here's how to watch the final season of "Atlanta."

FX

When does Season 4 of "Atlanta" premiere?

"Atlanta" Season 4 premiered with two episodes on Sept. 15 on FX. New episodes of "Atlanta" are available to stream on Hulu the day after they air -- meaning you can check out the first two episodes of "Atlanta" Season 4 now on Hulu.

"Atlanta" Season 4, now streaming on Hulu

Where to watch "Atlanta" Season 4

The series "Atlanta" airs on FX and is available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu's most basic, ad-supported plan costs $7 monthly, while its ad-free counterpart costs $13 monthly. The price of Hulu + Live TV, which also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+, usually starts at $70 a month, but right now the streamer has a pretty great deal on its live TV package.

To celebrate the 2022 NFL season, Hulu is offering $20 off per month for your first three months of Hulu + Live TV -- that's $60 in savings. Watch your favorite network shows returning this fall the night of their premiere, plus every in network NFL game airing on CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

New subscribers and those who canceled their Hulu subscription over one month ago are eligible for this Hulu + Live TV promo, which runs from Sept. 6 through Oct. 10, 2022.

If you're a new user, you can also try any tier of the platform, including live TV, free for 30 days.

How many episodes are in Season 4 of "Atlanta?"

Season 4 of "Atlanta" will have 10 episodes. Starting with a special two-episode premiere on Sept. 15, one new episode will air on FX every Thursday and stream on Hulu the following Friday through Nov. 10.

