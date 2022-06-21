Why reviewers are going nuts for the Cosori air fryer

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The air fryer is not just another pandemic fad. This handy cooking appliance has proven that it's a kitchen must-have thanks to crispy french fries, juicy salmon, crunchy chicken wings and perfectly roasted vegetables.

Want an air fryer of your own, or an air fryer upgrade? Before you look at other brands, you should know that the Cosori air fryer, the bestselling air fryer on Amazon, is currently on sale. So what makes the Cosori so special?

Top products in this article:

Bestselling Cosori air fryer: Cosori 5.8-quart air fryer oven combo, $109 with coupon (regularly $119)

Top-rated smart Cosori air fryer: Cosori 6.8-quart air fryer, $150 (regularly $180)

Top-rated Instant Pot air fryer: Instant Vortex Plus, $110

The Cosori air fryer on Amazon is rated 4.7 stars, with more than 70,000 reviews. Right now, the kitchen gadget has a $10 off coupon on Amazon that knocks the price down from $119 to $109. (Other Cosori models are on sale, too.)

Amazon customers have posted rave reviews about the top-rated air fryer. "Absolutely love this Cosori air fryer not only for its design but also functionality," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the 5.8 quart air frying kitchen gadget. "The square basket allows for more or larger food items to be prepared at once. This is the third air fryer I have purchased over several years and this Cosori is the best."

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart)

The bestselling Cosori air fryer features 13 different cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time for the most crisp and crunch. Cooking for more than one or two? According to the brand, the 5.8-quart basket can fit a five-pound chicken. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe. The top-rated air fryer comes in black, red and white.

"This thing is so easy to clean and use," enthused an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori air fryer. "It has made cooking bacon the easiest thing ever, it's great for reheating items or using it as a mini oven. It becomes a must-have item after you've gotten used to adding it to your cooking accessories. I'll always have an air fryer from now on in my kitchen."

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart), $109 with coupon (regularly $119)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart)

This even larger Cosori air fryer features 12 different cooking functions. According to the brand, the air fryer's aluminum basket conducts heat three times faster and stores heat more effectively than other air fryers. The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.

Unlike the less expensive model above, the Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

"I love how easy it is to cook many different types of food in my new air fryer. No heavy greasy foods to deal with and the foods retain their natural flavors. Extremely fast cooking speeds and the model I chose makes shaking and turning foods over a thing of the past. The foods come out tender crisp and browned perfectly," raved an Amazon customer who purchased the Cosori Dual Blaze 6.8 quart smart air fryer.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $150 (regularly $180)

More air fryers and air fryer deals

We've found even more top-rated air fryers that you can buy right now. Some of these air fryers are currently on sale.

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart)

Here's a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this Philips Essential Airfryer grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and air fries -- it's ready to take on a multitude of air fryer recipes. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. Measures 4.1 liters (more than 4.3 quarts).

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $110 (reduced from $180)

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse's countertop convection oven offers many of the same functions as other countertop air fryers, but manages to "kick it up a notch," in his signature fashion, by adding a rotisserie to the mix. It offers 12 functions on its LCD digital display -- air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, slow cook and warm/reheat -- and comes with a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray and cookbook filled with Lagasse's recipes.

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer, $180 (reduced from $250)

Chefman digital air fryer (10.6 quart)

The Chefman digital air fryer does more than just get chicken fingers nice and crispy. This 10-liter appliance (10.6 quart) can be used as a rotisserie spit, oven and a dehydrator. It comes with cooking accessories that include removable racks, a rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, drip tray and retrieval tool.

Chefman digital air fryer (10.6 quart), $119

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart)

This nine-in-one Instant Pot device can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

(You can see more deals on Instant Pots here.)

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart), $99 (regularly $149)

Instant Vortex Plus (6 quart)

Yes, it's another Instant Pot device but this one specifically air frys. Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy view window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch it get that delicious crunch while it cooks without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food.

Instant Vortex Plus (6 quart), $110

