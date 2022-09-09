Best fall deals on smartphones: Apple iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6 and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The end of summer is proving to be a really hot time for smartphones. Last month, Samsung introduced the Samsung Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, the latest generation of its smartphones with flexible screens. Just this week, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14. And next month, Android fans can look forward to the introduction of the Google Pixel 7.

The best part, though, may be the fact that there are a ton of deals to be had right now on phones by Apple, Samsung, Google and Motorola. And not just on soon-to-be-discontinued models like the iPhone 13 -- we found killer deals on the Apple iPhone 14, too.

We found two major kinds of smartphone deals available right now. First, most carriers are offering big savings to new customers, even on the new Apple iPhone 14. So if you're willing to switch carriers (or start a new phone line on your existing carrier), you might be able to get a new Apple iPhone 14 -- or your choice of other phone -- for free at AT&T or for up to $1,000 off at Verizon.

(You can read about what's new in the Apple iPhone 14 here. You should also check out our article on how to choose the best wireless carrier for the Apple iPhone 14.)

Of course, the release of the Apple iPhone 14 (and coming release of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro) means it's also the right time to score huge discounts on last year's phone models. If you're OK with skipping the latest features and not having the best possible camera available, you can save big on an iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 6 Pro without switching carriers.

To help you find the right smartphone for yourself or your family, we've compiled the best smartphone deals going on right now.

Top fall 2022 deals on smartphones

Check out these deals on top-rated smartphones from Samsung, Google and Motorola. But hurry: The deals won't last forever.

Apple iPhone 14: Free with eligible trade-in

Apple's new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 offers several improvements over the prior model. For starters, the new iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM, an increase over the 4GB offered in the iPhone 13. The new phone also promises improved, "all-day" battery life.

The iPhone 14 has a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and wider aperture. The upgraded smartphone also includes an improved front-facing camera with autofocus for better selfies. New modes promise to improve low-light photography and better capture video of moving subjects.

The Apple iPhone 14 adds two new safety features: crash detection and emergency SOS. When your phone detects a severe car crash, it will contact emergency services for you and alert your emergency contacts. Emergency SOS, meanwhile, is designed to help you connect with help and transfer the necessary data if an emergency occurs in an area with limited connectivity. If you have new drivers at home or a student that is moving far away for college, these new features can give you added piece of mind.

Right now, several carriers are offering huge pre-order deals on the new iPhone 14. AT&T is offering the phones for free with eligible trade-in for new and existing customers. Verizon is also offering up to $1,000 off new iPhones with eligible trade-in.

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB), $800 (free with eligible trade-in)

Those wanting a bigger screen can pre-order the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch Retina display.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128GB), $900 (free with eligible trade-in)

AT&T has also extended the deal to the upgraded iPhone 14 Pro with an upgraded A16 Bionic chip and improved camera system.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB), $1,000 (free with eligible trade-in)

While neither carrier is offering a free iPhone Pro Max, you can still use your enhanced trade-in credit to get the 6.7-inch Pro smartphone for a great price.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB), $1,100 (as low as with eligible trade-in)

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB): $679

Apple via Walmart

Now that the iPhone 14 has been announced, many retailers are offering great discounts on the iPhone 13. You'll save money if you buy the iPhone at Walmart rather than the Apple Store. Right now at Walmart, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB model) for $18.87 per month for 36 months. That's a final price of $679, well under the $799 you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB), $679 (reduced from $799)

You can get better-than-Apple pricing on other models of the iPhone 13, as well, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini ($16.09 per month for 36 months) and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max ($29.14 per month for 36 months).

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128GB), $579 (reduced from $699)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB), $949 (reduced from $999)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $700

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Right now, you can save $100 on the S22 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

You can also save on the S22 with 256GB of storage right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $750 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,100



Samsung

You can also score a discount on the upgraded model. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB), $1,100 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,200 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently on sale on Amazon. It is $1,100 through Samsung, but you can save $125 now on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $975 (reduced from $1,100)

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128GB), $649 (save $250)

Google via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save on the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone with an advanced camera and telephoto lens is rated four stars (out of five) by Amazon users. Choose from two colors; Stormy Black or Sorta Sunny. Both are on sale. This deal is for an unlocked version of the phone, meaning you can use it with the cell provider of your choice.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $649 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128GB): $499 (save $100)

Google via Amazon

The main difference between this phone and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system; the Pro's is more advanced. But this one gets the job done. In fact, on Amazon, the Pixel 6 boasts a higher user rating than the Pixel 6 Pro: 4.3 stars.

It's currently $100 off at Amazon.

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128GB), $499 (reduced from $599)

Google Pixel 6a (128GB): $370 (save $80)

Amazon

Designed as a lower-cost Google Pixel phone, the 4.2-star-rated Google Pixel 6a features the same Tensor chip found in the more expensive Pixel 6. The Pixel 6a has a 6-inch OLED screen, IP67 protection against dust and water and 24-hour battery life. The camera quality is a lower quality compared to the Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. However, it's a solid budget option for younger kids that don't need a top-of-the-line smartphone or camera.

Right now, at Amazon, you can get a Google Pixel 6a for $399. That's a savings of $50 on this already-affordable phone.

Google Pixel 6a (128GB), $399 (reduced from $449)

Moto G Stylus (128 GB): $260

Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera. The already affordable smartphone is on sale now for only $260, so it won't break your fall essentials budget.

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $260 (reduced from $300)

Moto G Power (128 GB): $180

Amazon

The Moto G Power is another solid option for those ready for a first smartphone. The low price tag and durable water-repellent design make it a lower-risk choice for inexperienced hands. It also offers a three-day battery life, so your kids can stay connected even if they forget to plug it in for a night.

Moto G Power (128 GB), $180 (reduced from $250)

