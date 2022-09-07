The Apple iPhone 14 is being unveiled today. Here's how to choose the best wireless carrier for it

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Considering switching your cellphone carrier for the new Apple iPhone 14? With the phone's official release just weeks away, now is a smart time to start reviewing your options. Keep reading to learn what to look for in a wireless carrier and how to choose the best wireless carrier for you and your new Apple iPhone 14.

Choosing a new wireless plan can have many benefits. You can find a new plan with better 5G coverage in your area, or one that saves you money over your current plan. Some carriers are offering incentives and equipment discounts to new customers seeking brand new phones like the Apple iPhone 14, Google Pixel 7 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

How to choose the best wireless carrier

To help you shop for your next wireless carrier, we've compiled a list of what you should consider when choosing a new wireless carrier.

Network Coverage

When you are choosing between different wireless carriers, it is a good idea to check the network coverage in your area. Afterall, what good is a new phone if you're always losing service? Even carriers with a strong reputation for reliable service can have spotty coverage in some areas, especially if you live in a more rural setting.

Remember that it is often worth paying more for a reliable connection. Verizon is known to be more expensive, but also has a reputation for network reliability. You want to be able to reliably use the data and calling that you pay for, right?

Because network reliability can vary, it is often helpful to ask neighbors, friends or coworkers about their experiences with data and call reliability.

First, compare phone plan pricing

Each phone carrier charges a different price for service, and most offer multiple plans to consider. You'll want to review your current plan and data usage before shopping -- it'll help you figure out what plan to buy.

First, you'll want to decide whether you want to try a budget carrier such as Mint Mobile, or a standard carrier such as AT&T or Verizon. Budget carriers offer basic connectivity. Premium carriers, meanwhile, are more likely to offer faster speeds and better 5G coverage. That's something to consider if you're upgrading to a 5G-ready phone like the Apple iPhone 14.

When comparing prices between carriers, compare based on the plan and contract that you would actually choose, rather than just the lowest advertised price. Many carriers also offer special discounts to students, seniors, first responders, military and employees of certain companies. If you work for a large company or a governmental agency, check to see if a list of carrier discounts is available to you. Be sure to factor these discounts into your comparisons as well.

Then, compare phone plan features

Many shoppers opt for unlimited plans these days (all major carriers offer unlimited data plans), but if your data usage is low you can save by choosing a limited data plan option. Most limited data plans still come with unlimited talk and text, but they place a cap on your data usage. If you frequently stream movies, songs and videos on your phone, unlimited data is likely the way to go. However, if you just use your data to do a few quick Google searches here or there, unlimited data may not be worth the extra bucks.

You may also want to take a look at what kind of data connectivity is available. Newer phones are compatible with 5G connectivity, which provides faster internet speeds than 4G. If you're getting a brand new phone like the iPhone 14, you'll also want the latest 5G wireless capabilities for a more seamless experience. 5G is not available everywhere yet, but it will be coming to more areas soon as most wireless carriers and internet providers are upgrading their networks to expand 5G coverage right now. Mint Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile all support 5G at this time, as long as you have a 5G-ready device.

Other plan features to look into include international texting and calling, mobile hotspot data support and data speeds. One thing to pay extra attention to on unlimited data plans is whether the carrier will slow your data after you reach a certain data cap. For example, AT&T warns that it may slow data speeds for customers on lower-level unlimited plans if the network is busy, but customers on the Unlimited Premium plan will not experience a reduction in data speed. Similarly, Verizon slows download speeds after 50GB of data usage on lower-level unlimited plans.

You should also consider money-saving perks

Each wireless carrier offers different perks with its plans. For example, new Verizon customers (with a qualifying plan) will receive six months of access to Apple Music. AT&T offers its customers free mobile security tools. And T-Mobile provides free Netflix subscriptions with eligible plans and offers special discounts to different retailers and restaurants each week on T-Mobile Tuesdays.

Top Wireless Carriers

Here are the four largest wireless carriers to consider, all of which offer and support the Apple iPhone 14.

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon has built a strong reputation for consistent and reliable coverage -- it claims to be the best in the industry. The carrier offers a wide range of trade-in deals, plus promotions for new phones with new service. The carrier can be a bit pricier than others, but it is often worth paying more for reliable coverage. The carrier also offers many top tablet and smartwatch options in Verizon retail stores and online, many of which can connect to the company's wireless network.

Plan pricing varies based on the number of lines that you add and how much data you need. You should expect to pay $70-$90 for a single-line unlimited plan depending on which of Verizon's unlimited plans you select. The carrier does offer prepaid phone plans as a more affordable option.

Customers may also be able to bundle their services for discounts on home internet. The availability of Verizon home internet service varies by region, check the Verizon website for more details.

AT&T

Like Verizon, AT&T is a well-established wireless carrier with a strong reputation. AT&T is a strong contender for wireless shoppers that travel frequently or have family members abroad: AT&T unlimited plans include unlimited international texting to 200 different countries, with coverage across Latin America, Mexico and Canada. There are also options to help cruise travelers stay connected.

AT&T's Unlimited plans start at $35 per line for family plans. The carrier supports 5G connectivity for faster data. AT&T offers a ton of different phone options, including the new Apple iPhone 14. AT&T also offers discounted bundles with home internet and television.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is an excellent choice if you're looking for a middle ground between a budget carrier and the more premium carriers. Unlimited plans at T-Mobile start at $27 per line per month. The carrier also offers impressive discounts for seniors, veterans and active service members.

New customers can also get the Apple iPhone 13 for free with a 2-year commitment. If you're alright with not getting the Apple iPhone 14 and would prefer to get a great bargain, that is an enticing deal. T-Mobile supports 5G connectivity.

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is a budget-friendly option with plans starting at just $15 per month. The unlimited talk, text and data plan is only $30 per month on a one-year contract. This beats the prices of most of the bigger carriers.

Mint Mobile allows customers to bring their own phone or buy a new one. The carrier is currently offering a deal on new phones: Customers that purchase a new phone through Mint Mobile will receive six months of free cell service on a 12-month plan.

Note, however, that Mint Mobile is a newer service that is still expanding and upgrading its network. You'll want to be diligent in checking Mint Mobile's coverage map before signing up. (You will notice on the map that there are a few states or areas with limited coverage.)

