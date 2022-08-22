The Google Pixel 7 is almost here, which means you can save big on the Google Pixel 6 now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The long awaited Google Pixel 7 smartphone (and the Google Pixel 7 Pro) is almost here. While no official release day has been announced (yet), past timing suggests pre-orders for the Google Pixel 7 will begin in October 2022.

This means that most retailers have already begun significantly discounting the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro to their lowest prices ever. Here are the best discounts we've found on Google's flagship phone.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $649 (reduced from $899)

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (256 GB), $749 (reduced from $999)

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $499 (reduced from $599)

The Google Pixel 6, released in October 2021, is a 5G Android smartphone built with the Google Tensor processor. It features a 6.4-inch FHD display (90 Hz), Gorilla glass construction that's IP68 dust- and water-resistant, the Titan M2 security chip (plus support for 5 years of security updates), a 8MP front camera and an all-new 50MP rear camera setup designed to capture more light. The Pixel 6 comes in both 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The Google Pixel 6 (128GB) once retailed at $599, but you can get an unlocked Pixel 6 on Amazon for $499 right now. We found similar deals at other retailers.

The upgraded Google Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, has a larger 6.7-inch QHD display (120 Hz), upgraded 11MP front camera and an extra 48MP telephoto lens that the Pixel 6 lacks. It too comes in 128GB and 256GB configurations.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) launched with a MSRP of $899, but you can get an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro on Amazon for $649 -- that's a savings of $250.

Ready to dial up some smartphone deals on the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro? Let's get to it.

The best deals on Google Pixel 6 smartphones

One important thing to note about these Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals -- you won't be able to get them if you shop direct through your wireless service provider. You'll get the best price on your new Pixel 6 phone if you buy an unlocked device from Amazon.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $649 (save $250)

Right now on Amazon, you can save $250 on the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone with an advanced pixel camera and telephoto lens is rated 4.1 stars out of 5 by Amazon users. Choose from three colors; all are on sale. This deal is for an unlocked version of the phone, meaning you can use it with the cell provider of your choice.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $649 (reduced from $899)

Amazon also has a $250-off deal right now on the unlocked, 256 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Choose from three available colors: cloudy white, sorta sunny or stormy black.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (256 GB), $749 (reduced from $999)

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $499 (save $100)

The main difference between this phone and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the camera system; the Pro's is more advanced. But this one gets the job done. In fact, on Amazon, the Pixel 6 boasts a higher user rating than the Pixel 6 Pro: 4.3 stars.

It's currently $100 off at Amazon.

Google Pixel 6 smartphone (128 GB), $499 (reduced from $599)

The best on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Shop the best deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. The below sale prices are exclusive to Prime members.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $700



You can save $200 right now on the Samsung Galaxy S22 with 128 GB. It's not the best deal we've seen on Amazon on this phone, but it is a deal.

One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design, and it feels more premium as well.

Still undecided? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

You can also save $100 right now on the S22 with 256 GB.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $750 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB): $1,109

Save on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at Amazon. The S22 Ultra boasts the new tech of the S22 in a larger size.

The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,109 (reduced from $1,300)

The 512 GB version of the S22 Ultra is also on sale now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,300 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799 (get a $200 credit)

Like the prior model, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 it offers a 6.2-inch outer display. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 comes in four colors and three storage options; 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 512 GB model for the same price as the 128 GB version. You can also get a free cover and a $200 Samsung Credit when you preorder the Galaxy Fold 4 via the CBS Essentials link below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with free cover and $200 Samsung Credit, $1,799 (reduced from $2,010)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999 (get a $100 credit)

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in four colors and three storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Right now, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade to the 256 GB option, $100 in Samsung Credit and a free cover when you preorder the Galaxy Flip 4 via the CBS Essentials links below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with free cover and $100 Samsung Credit, $999 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition. You can customize your smartphone with additional color and styling options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition with free cover and $100 Samsung Credit, $1,040 (reduced from $1,100)

