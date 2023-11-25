Black Friday 2023 bidet deal: Get the top-rated Tushy self-cleaning bidet for only $39 today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Ready to upgrade your bathroom experience and impress your guests over the holidays? Then, the CBS shopping team has found the Black Friday deal for you. Right now, you can get a Tushy bidet for a whopping 45% off on Amazon.

Bidets are becoming an increasingly popular addition to American bathrooms. Bidets clean you after using the toilet via a stream of warm or room-temperature water from a nozzle. Devotees claim the bidet experience leaves them feeling cleaner than using toilet paper. With this still-available Black Friday bidet deal, you can add a fancy new bidet to your boring old toilet in minutes.

Keep reading to shop this deal before it's gone.

Tushy Basic 2.0 toilet seat attachment bidet: $39 (45% off)



Amazon

The self-cleaning Tushy Basic 2.0 bidet features adjustable temperature and pressure control settings. In just ten minutes, you can set this bidet up in your own bathroom. There is no need for electrical hookups or extra plumbing to attach this bidet to a standard toilet.

"I recently purchased the Tushy Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, and I have to say, it's a game-changer for my bathroom routine! This non-electric bidet is easy to install and use, and it's a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional toilet paper," shared one Amazon buyer.

It's currently being promote on Amazon as a 45% off Small Business Saturday deal.

Why we like the Tushy Basic 2.0 toilet seat attachment bidet:

The bidet is easy to set up without professional assistance.

You can easily adjust the spray angle and water pressure.

It delivers a fresh and clean feeling, according to reviewers.

Save on the upgraded Tushy 3.0 warm water spa bidet: $89 (save 34%)

Amazon

The Tushy 3.0 Warm Water Spa bidet has a number of upgrades over the 2.0 model above. Most notably, it has an added temperature control knob, so you won't have to worry about being shocked by cold water after using the toilet. No electricity is required -- just a connection to your bathroom sink hookup.

Another great feautre: the Tushy 3.0 warm water spa bidet comes in a wider range of color and knob options. Get it in white with bamboo, gunmetal, platinum, gold or bronze knobs, or get colorful with a pink or black Tushy.

Regularly $135, the Tushy 3.0 warm water spa bidet is on sale for Black Friday for $89 (34% off). More color options are available at the Tushy website at a higher price. If you buy from Tushy, use code ADDTOFART to save 30%.

