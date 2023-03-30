Best movies and TV shows to stream this week: 'The Power,' 'Great Expectations' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Starz and so many other streaming platforms offering must-watch titles, there's no shortage of great movies and TV shows to watch this week.

But knowing where to find a new show or movie can feel overwhelming, especially given how many hot, new titles are streaming now, including the return of "Yellowjackets," "Succession" and "Ted Lasso."

To help you stop scrolling and start streaming, Essentials has rounded up some of the best series and movies to watch this week, including brand new TV shows and big box-office films you might have missed in theaters.

From new episodes of "Succession" and "Yellowjackets" to the sequel to Netflix's "Murder Mystery," we've got your watchlist covered this week.

'The Power'

Seemingly out of nowhere, teenage girls around the world develop the power to electrocute people at will, causing a power imbalance that rattles society at large. Toni Collette, Auli'I Cravalho and "Ted Lasso's" Toheeb Jimoh star in this sci-fi series, streaming Mar. 31 on Prime Video.

"The Power," streaming Mar. 31 on Prime Video

'Great Expectations'

FX and the BBC team up to bring the classic Charles Dickens novel to the small screen in this gritty new limited series. Pip is an orphan who yearns for a new start, but when the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham introduces him to a world of possibility, Pip begins to grow weary of the great expectations being placed upon him. Olivia Coleman stars in "Great Expectations," now streaming on Hulu.

'Great Expectations,' now streaming on Hulu

'Tetris'

Taron Egerton stars as the brave individual who risked everything to share the game of Tetris with the world. Apple TV+'s newest biographical drama premieres Mar. 31.

"Tetris," streaming Mar. 31 on Apple TV+

'Succession' (Season 4)

With the sale of Waystar Royco on the horizon, the Roy family struggles to prepare for what life will look like in the aftermath. Angst and division among the family ensues. Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun return for the final season of "Succession." New episodes premiering weekly.

"Succession" Season 4, now streaming on HBO Max

'Yellowjackets' (Season 2)

This coming-of-age, psychological thriller chronicles the horrific aftermath of a plane crash that strands a high-school girls' soccer team in the wilderness. The series toggles between the brutal past and present day, 25 years later.

Season 2 sees some new additions to the cast, including Lauren Ambrose as the grown up Van and Simone Kessell as Lottie. Elijah Wood also joins the cast in the new season of "Yellowjackets," now streaming on Showtime.

"Yellowjackets" Season 2, now streaming on Showtime

'Mae Martin: Sap'

Mae Martin faces a moose, some mythical moments with their father and murky optimism in the "Feel Good" star's first full-length stand-up comedy special, now streaming on Netflix.

"Mae Martin: Sap," now streaming on Netflix

'Rabbit Hole'

A private espionage professional is framed for murder and gets caught up in a war against democracy fueled by forces far larger than he. Kiefer Sutherland stars in this thrilling new spy series, now streaming on Paramount+.

"Rabbit Hole," now streaming on Paramount+

'Knock at the Cabin'

M. Night Shyamalan's new twisted film follows a family of three who head out to a remote cabin for a quiet getaway only to be accosted by four armed strangers who claim that they're there to prevent the apocalypse.

Starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge and Rupert Grint, "Knock at the Cabin" is now streaming on Peacock.

"Knock at the Cabin," now streaming on Peacock

'Up Here'

Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes star in this new Hulu Original about a couple who can't seem to stop getting in their own way. "Up Here" comes from some of the creative minds behind "Dear Evan Hanson," "tick... tick... BOOM!" and "Frozen." All eight episodes of "Up Here" are now streaming on Hulu.

"Up Here," now streaming on Hulu

'Ted Lasso' (Season 3)

Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" follows AFC Richmond as they struggle with their new spot in the Premier League. After Nate's betrayal to go work for West Ham, Roy is stepping up as assistant coach, meanwhile Ted is juggling personal and professional pressure.

New episodes of the smash hit feel-good comedy are dropping weekly on Apple TV+.

"Ted Lasso," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Extrapolations'

Eight interwoven stories explore how love, work, faith and family are shaped by the chaotic effects of climate change. This gripping new drama from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns stars Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and more.

The first four episodes of this limited series are out now on Apple TV+.

"Extrapolations," now streaming on Apple TV+

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'

Winner of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival's Golden Lion award and 2023 Oscar nominee "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" paints an intimate portrait of internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin, exploring her career and fight against the Sackler family through intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography and archival footage.

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," now streaming on HBO Max

'School Spirits'

A recently deceased teen investigates her own cause of death with the help of her ghostly new peers in the Split River High afterlife support group. "Cobra Kai" actress Peyton List stars in "School Spirits," now streaming on Paramount+.

"School Spirits," now streaming on Paramount+

'Triangle of Sadness'

The out-of-touch, wealthy socialites and influencers aboard a yacht are brought down to Earth when their luxury cruise meets a vicious storm. This Palme d'Or-winning satirical black comedy, a Best Picture nominee at this year's Oscars, is now streaming on Hulu.

"Triangle of Sadness," now streaming on Hulu

'The Challenge: World Championship'

In this new spinoff of one of the longest-running reality competitions, a cast of global MVPs come together to compete for $500,000 and a chance to become the first-ever "Challenge World Champion."

This season's cast of competitors includes "Challenge" Legends, like Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio, Jonna Mannion, Jordan Wiseley and more. "The Challenge: World Championship" premieres with a two-part episode on Mar. 8, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"The Challenge: World Championship," now streaming on Paramount+

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Evelyn is an aging Chinese immigrant struggling to keep her laundromat open amidst an IRS audit. But as if laundry and taxes weren't enough, the burnt out business owner soon discovers she has yet another job to do: Save the multiverse from an all-consuming inter-dimensional force.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert -- otherwise known as the Daniels -- this incredibly popular A24 film stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. "EEAAO" is currently streaming on Showtime.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," now streaming on Showtime

'The Mandalorian' (Season 3)

Over two years since we last saw Grogu and his gruff bounty hunter guardian together, the dynamic duo are reuniting for Season 3 of "The Mandalorian."

Starring Pedro Pascal, the newest season of "The Mandalorian" finds the New Republic struggling to steer the galaxy away from its dark past. Meanwhile, Din Djarin (Mando) and his adorable sidekick are crossing paths with old friends and new foes as they journey towards Mandalore -- Din's home planet. Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito also appear in "The Mandalorian" Season 3, now streaming on Disney+.

"The Mandalorian," now streaming on Disney+

'Survivor' (Season 44)

In this 63-time Emmy-nominated series, competitors are "stranded" on an island and split into teams. Castaways then compete in physical and mental challenges for food rewards and immunity from elimination. At the end, only one castaway earns the title of "Sole Survivor" and the grand-prize of $1 million.

New episodes of "Survivor" Season 44 are now streaming on Paramount+.

"Survivor," now streaming on Paramount+

'True Lies'

This fast-paced and funny new spy series, based on the classic James Cameron blockbuster of the same name, follows Harry and Helen, a typical, somewhat-boring married couple. When Helen discovers her husband has been leading an extraordinary double life and moonlighting as an international spy for a U.S. intelligence agency, the family routine is forever changed.

Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga star in the new CBS series. "True Lies" is out now on Paramount+.

"True Lies," now streaming on Paramount+

'Party Down' (Season 3)

The old "Party Down" crew is retying their iconic pink bow ties for a brand new season of the 2009 workplace comedy. Season 3 of "Party Down" picks up a decade down the line, when an unexpected reunion brings the former Hollywood catering co-workers back into each other's lives. Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Ryan Hensen, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch and Megan Mullally return alongside some new faces, including Jennifer Garner and James Marsden.

"Party Down" Season 3, now streaming on Starz

'M3GAN'

When a hot shot robotics engineer unexpectedly becomes the guardian for her eight-year-old niece Cady, she designs a friendly robot named M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android) to help them both cope with the new situation. M3GAN is the perfect best friend: she plays games, she helps out around the house and she's willing to protect Cady -- at all costs. This sci-fi horror stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw. "M3GAN" is now streaming on Peacock.

"M3GAN," now streaming on Peacock

'The Reluctant Traveler'

In "The Reluctant Traveler," "Schitt's Creek" star Eugene Levy heads somewhere he's never gone before: outside of his comfort zone. This eight-part series sends the Emmy Award-winning actor around the globe to some of the world's most beautiful places. This new travel series is out now on Apple TV+.

"The Reluctant Traveler," now streaming on Apple TV+

'The Consultant'

When a business brings in a mysterious consultant, company culture takes a terrifying turn. Christoph Waltz stars alongside Brittany O'Grady and Nat Wolff in this twisted thriller series, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

"The Consultant," now streaming on Prime Video

'Babylon'

Damien Chazelle's shimmering ode to cinema is now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. This Academy Award-nominated movie charts the rise and fall of a handful of Hollywood-hopefuls in the 1920s, drawing inspiration from the real-life stars of the silent film era.

"Babylon" stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and newcomer Diego Calva. Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li, Samara Weaving, Jean Smart and Olivia Wilde also appear in the three-hour comedic drama.

"Babylon," now streaming on Paramount+

'Shrinking'

A therapist struggling to face his own grief finds himself in ethically murky waters with his clients. Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams star in "Shrinking," now streaming on Apple TV+.

"Shrinking," now streaming on Apple TV+

'The Last of Us'

Based on the popular Playstation video game, "The Last of Us" stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as an unlikely pair making their way across a fungus-infested zombie-apocalypse-esque wasteland. New episodes of this smash-hit series are currently streaming weekly on HBO Max.

"The Last of Us," now streaming on HBO Max

'Tár'

Just days before the biggest performance of her career, renowned composer Lydia Tár finds herself plagued by the past. Cate Blanchett stars in this 2023 Best Picture nominee, now streaming on Peacock.

"Tár," now streaming on Peacock

'Somebody I Used to Know'

When workaholic Ally faces a career crisis, she returns to her hometown in search of reassurance -- and the one that got away. But things only get more complicated when she meets the cool and confident Cassidy, her first love's new fiancée.

Written by Alison Brie and husband Dave Franco, this unconventional romcom stars Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons and Danny Pudi. "Somebody I Used to Know" is streaming now on Prime Video.

"Somebody I Used to Know," now streaming on Prime Video

'Star Trek: Picard' (Season 3)

More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3. Over 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis;" Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a new synthetic being that leads him into the next chapter of his life.

Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in Season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard," streaming Feb. 16 on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming on Paramount+

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Following King T'Challa's death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross to fight for Wakanda's future. Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Martin Freeman and more return in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

This long-awaited "Black Panther" sequel is out now on Disney+.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," now streaming on Disney+

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Reuniting "In Bruges" co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin" follows Pádraic and his lifelong friend Colm, who find themselves at an alarming impasse when Colm decides to end their relationship. This critically acclaimed film is available to stream on HBO Max.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," now streaming on HBO Max

'Mayor of Kingstown'

"Running the family business is a life sentence..."

In Kingstown, Michigan, where basically everyone is in the business of incarceration, the McLusky family fights to bring justice to their hometown. Jeremy Renner returns in Season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown," co-created by Hugh Dillon and "Yellowstone's" Taylor Sheridan.

"Mayor of Kingstown" Season 2, now streaming on Paramount+

'Top Gun: Maverick'

After a triumphant theatrical run, the smash summer hit sequel to the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" is finally coming to a home theater near you. Starring Tom Cruise, the franchise's latest chapter finds Pete "Maverick" Mitchell serving as a test pilot in the Navy and training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment that may require the ultimate sacrifice. "Top Gun: Maverick" is now available to stream on Paramount+.

"Top Gun: Maverick," now streaming on Paramount+

'1923'

The newest "Yellowstone" prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and follows the Prohibition Era Duttons as they fight to hold on to their family's land through The Great Depression. "1923" is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"1923," now streaming on Paramount+

'Darby and the Dead'



Darby is your average teenager -- except for the fact that she can see dead people. The introverted highschool student spends her free time helping spirits pass on, but Darby's hobby gets complicated when the most popular girl in school dies unexpectedly. This new teen comedy movie stars Riele Downs and "Moana's" Auli'i Cravalho.

"Darby and the Dead," now streaming on Hulu

'Fantasy Football'



Callie's dad is a running back for the Atlanta Falcons who's been off his game lately. But everything changes when Callie receives a magical copy of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 and starts playing as her dad in the game. Now, her dad's career is in her hands -- but will Callie fumble the ball? Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn star in this hilarious and heartwarming father-daughter film.

"Fantasy Football," now streaming on Paramount+

'Welcome to Chippendales'

Starring Kumail Nanjiani, this twisted new true-crime series tells the outrageous (and real) tale of how Chippendales -- the world's greatest male-stripping empire -- came to be. "Yellowjackets" actress Juliette Lewis also stars.

"Welcome to Chippendales," now streaming on Hulu

'Nope'



Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster follows two siblings struggling to run their family's horse ranch in Southern California. When the pair discovers a UFO lurking just above their land, a dangerous opportunity presents itself. Starring "Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun from "The Walking Dead" and former Nickelodeon star Keke Palmer, "Nope" is now available to stream on Peacock.

"Nope," now streaming on Peacock

'Fleishman is in Trouble'

Newly divorced and back in the dating game, Toby Fleishman worries his ex-wife has gone missing after she unexpectedly drops off their kids in the middle of the night. But this limited series is no simple crime tale, it's a story about life, love, money, dissatisfaction, jealousy, ambition, career, parenting, nostalgia and lifelong friendship. Basically, it's a story about everything.

Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody and Josh Radnor star in FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble," which premiered with two episodes on Nov. 17.

"Fleishman is in Trouble," now streaming on Hulu

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' (Season 2)

From the minds of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" follows four dormmates at a prestigious college who are all looking to find themselves during their freshman year. Season 2 of this raunchy comedy picks up right after fall break, and it seems the girls still have a lot more to learn. Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" (Season 2), now streaming on HBO Max

'The People We Hate At The Wedding'

Alice and Paul's wealthy half-sister is getting married in the English countryside, and despite their many, many qualms with attending, the whole family plans to reunite for the big day. Starring Kirsten Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Allison Janney, this dysfunctional, modern-day wedding comedy premieres Nov. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

"The People We Hate At The Wedding," now streaming on Prime Video

'Blue's Big City Adventure'

Kids (and grown-ups who grew up watching "Blue's Clues") will love this mystery-filled musical. "Blue's Big City Adventure" follows Josh and Blue to New York City, where Josh is hoping to get his big break on Broadway. Steve and Joe (former Blue's Clues hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton) also make appearances in this super fun family film, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"Blue's Big City Adventure," now streaming on Paramount+

'The Big Brunch'

Created and hosted by Dan Levy, "The Big Brunch" brings together 10 contestants from across the country to compete at perfecting a chef's most dreaded meal: brunch. Levy is joined by judges Will Guidara and Sohla El-Waylly in this delicious new cooking show, now streaming on HBO Max.

"The Big Brunch," now streaming on HBO Max

'Tulsa King'

After 25 years in prison, New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi is sent away to Tulsa, Okla., to set up new territory for his mob family. But upon arrival, the once-great mobster realizes his skills might be a bit rusty. Sylvester Stallone stars in this gritty, new drama series from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

"Tulsa King," now streaming on Paramount+

'The White Lotus' (Season 2)



Originally slated to run as a limited series, Mike White's Emmy-winning HBO show, "The White Lotus," is back for its second season. This time around, an (almost) entirely new roster of characters will spend a week at the White Lotus in Sicily, relaxing and rejuvenating in paradise. But of course, best laid plans can still go awry.

Jennifer Coolidge returns alongside a star-studded cast, which includes Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy. The first episode of "The White Lotus" Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.

"The White Lotus," now streaming on HBO Max

'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde's sophomore film tells the tale of Jack and Alice, a young couple residing in an idyllic company town community in the 1950s. Everything appears picture perfect, but after her neighbor wanders into the surrounding desert and comes back changed, Alice's world begins to fracture.

Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Wilde herself, "Don't Worry Darling" is now available to stream on HBO Max.

"Don't Worry Darling," now streaming on HBO Max

'My Policeman'

A young policeman begins an affair with he and his wife's best friend despite homosexuality being illegal in 1950's Britain. This story of forbidden love and an ever-changing society stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Following the film's theatrical premiere in October, "My Policeman" is now available to stream on Prime Video.

"My Policeman," now streaming on Prime Video

'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me'

This emotional documentary takes an intimate look into Selena Gomez's world after years in the limelight. The film follows the multi-hyphenate star over the course of six years and explores her battles with mental and chronic illness.

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," now streaming on Apple TV+

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Barbarian'



When Tess finds out her rental home is double-booked, she chalks it up to a glitch and goes through with her stay, sharing the space with a friendly stranger. As her night goes on, Tess learns there's something far worse than an unexpected house guest occupying her space. This terrifying new film stars Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell and Justin Long. "Barbarian" is out now on HBO Max.

"Barbarian," now streaming on HBO Max

'American Horror Story: NYC'

The 11th season of this award-winning anthology series takes place in 1981 and follows a serial killer targeting gay men in Manhattan. The first two episodes of "American Horror Story: NYC" are now streaming on Hulu.

"American Horror Story: NYC," now streaming on Hulu

'Inside Amy Schumer'

After a six-year hiatus, Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning series is back for a brand new season of sketch comedy. "Inside Amy Schumer" Season 5 will consist of just five episodes, two of which are out now, exclusively on Paramount+.

"Inside Amy Schumer," now streaming on Paramount+

'One of Us Is Lying'

When a high-school student winds up dead during detention, his four classmates become the main suspects -- and detectives -- in the case. Season 2 of this dark, teen mystery is out now in its entirety on Peacock.

"One of Us Is Lying" Season 2, now streaming on Peacock

'House of the Dragon'

"House of the Dragon" is totally on fire with its audience. Set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the spin-off series follows the bloody reign of House Targaryen. Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and Paddy Considine star in Season 1 of "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon," now streaming on HBO Max

'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'



Starring Zac Efron, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" follows a well-meaning civilian who embarks on a dangerous journey to bring all his old army buddies beer over in Vietnam. Russell Crowe and Bill Murray also star in this biographical war dramedy, out now on Apple TV+.

"The Greatest Beer Run Ever," now streaming on Apple TV+

'Survivor'

Season 43 of this Emmy Award-winning series has kicked off into high gear, complete with a diverse and dynamic cast, Survivor blindsides, new twists, secret advantages and ... not-so-secret advantages. At the end, only one castaway will earn the title of "Sole Survivor" and the grand-prize of $1 million.

You can stream all 43 seasons of "Survivor" on Paramount+.

"Survivor," now streaming on Paramount+

'Ghosts'



A couple inherits a dream home only to discover that it is riddled with eclectic, outspoken ghosts. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star in this American adaptation of the BBC hit series of the same name.

"Ghosts," now streaming on Paramount+

'Abbott Elementary'

This critically acclaimed mockumentary series follows the teachers and administrators of a public school in Philadelphia. With a lot of heart (and very little help from the school district), the public servants of Abbott Elementary work hard to give their students a great education. New episodes of the show's highly anticipated second season premiere Wednesdays on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu.

"Abbott Elementary," now streaming on Hulu

'The Handmaid's Tale'



In Gilead, a theocracy consisting of much of the former United States, patriarchy rules and women are barred from owning property, making their own decisions or even reading. Elisabeth Moss stars as one of the few fertile individuals left in a totalitarian society obsessed with producing children in this adaptation of the bestselling novel by Margaret Atwood.

Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale" is out now on Hulu.

"The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5, now streaming on Hulu

'The Kardashians'

Reality TV's favorite family is back for Season 2 of their streaming-exclusive show. With Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé at the executive-producing helm, "The Kardashians" provides an intimate look into the Kardashian-Jenner clan's lives.

The new season covers Kourtney and Travis's wedding, Kim's Variety interview controversy, new additions to the family and much more.

"The Kardashians," now streaming on Hulu

'Andor'

Set five years before the events of "Rogue One," the newest "Star Wars" series stars Diego Luna reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor.

"Andor," now streaming on Disney+

'Atlanta'



The fourth -- and final -- season of Donald Glover's "Atlanta" is here. Following last season's European escapades, the final chapter of this Emmy-winning FX series returns to its roots: Atlanta. LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry all return alongside Glover for the series' final chapter, now streaming on Hulu.

"Atlanta" Season 4, now streaming on Hulu

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'



More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." This long-awaited fantasy series is now streaming.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," now streaming on Prime Video

'Wedding Season'



No, not the Netflix movie that dropped last month.

When Stefan objects in the middle of Katie's wedding, he expects a whirlwind romance to follow. Instead, eight people wind up dead, and Stefan finds himself in the center of a murder investigation. Hulu's genre-bending, whodunnit series is out now.

"Wedding Season," now streaming on Hulu

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (Season 3)



"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows the support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. New episodes of this beloved, animated "Star Trek" spin-off series are now streaming weekly.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, now streaming on Paramount+

'A League of Their Own'



Anne Marie Fox / Amazon Studios

Set in 1943, "A League of Their Own" follows a group of female athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden. All episodes of Amazon Prime Video's series adaptation of this cult-classic 1992 film are now streaming on Prime Video.

"A League of Their Own," now streaming on Prime Video

More great shows you should be streaming



Looking for more recommendations for what to watch this weekend? Be sure to check out our guides on everything new coming to Paramount+, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more this month. Or learn more about the best Hulu original shows you can stream right now, and find some family-friendly TV show and movie suggestions.

