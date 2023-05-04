CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is approaching. That means it's almost time for that vacation you've been looking forward to since last winter. Whether your upcoming travels take you camping at a national park or walking down Main Street of Walt Disney World, it's time to start preparing now. Start your trip off on the right foot with the best rolling luggage in 2023.

It's a great time to upgrade from tired old luggage to a stylish new piece for summer. We found the best rolling suitcases and bags for your next trip -- some of which are on sale now, ahead of summer vacation season. The CBS Essentials experts have rounded up customer-loved rolling luggage with a four-star rating or higher. Keep reading to shop the best rolling luggage in 2023.

Rimowa original cabin carry-on luggage, $1,400

Monos Carry-On Plus, $275 (regularly $306)

Paravel Aviator, $395

A great piece of rolling luggage can upgrade your travel experience, especially if you've been using the same bag for years. Gone are the days of lugging unbearably heavy bags through the airport or trying to navigate your carry-on with wheels that squeak, wobble or stick together.

With advances in design and engineering, today's pieces use durable but lightweight materials such as polycarbonate or aluminum. New luggage boasts features including USB outlets and charging ports and offers easy-to-operate telescopic handles and multi-wheel spinners that seamlessly glide through the airport.

The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best rolling luggage options for carry-on and check-in. Now, all you need to worry about is getting to the airport on time.

Rimowa

Rimowa

Inspired by the grooves on Golden Age-era jets, Rimowa aluminum suitcases have been in the hands of international jet setters for nearly 100 years. Features include 360-degree multiwheel spinners, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down.

The sleek, statement suitcase never goes out of style, making them a perfect lifelong travel companion. Consider splurging on the original or opt for the newer hybrid, a polycarbonate and aluminum version, which weighs a bit less.

Rimowa original cabin carry-on, $1,400

Rimowa cabin hybrid, $1,050

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage

Samsonite

The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality for less. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

The Omni comes in two checked-bag sizes: a 24-inch suitcase and a larger 28-inch version (which may fall into the oversized luggage category). Prices vary based on size and color.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $156 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 28" checked (silver), $184 (reduced from $195)

Away

Away

Away Travel's spinner wheel bags have amassed a fast following thanks to social media and its abundance of cool features including a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging.

Away's polycarbonate bags will get the job done in style – especially their new Technicolor color scheme – but the aluminum edition stands out for those looking for a more affordable version of Rimowa's James Bond-worthy aluminum luggage collection.

If you don't like your Away piece, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

Away The Carry-On, $275

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295

Away The Carry-On Aluminum Edition, $625

Away The Medium, $345

Away The Large, $375

Monos

Monos

Monos luggage comes in bunch of great colors. It includes cool features including an effortless telescopic handle, lots of pockets and compartments with zippers and an easy-to-use lock.

Similar to Away, Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty. Choose from six carry-on options (including two aluminum and polycarbonate hybrids) and two check-in sizes.

Monos 23" Carry-On Plus, $275 (reduced from $306)

Monos Carry-On Pro, $295 (reduced from $311)

Monos 30" Check-In Large, $355 (reduced from $394)

Victorinox Spectra 3.0

Victorinox

Want sustainable luggage? Victorinox is constructed out of sorplas, a high-performance recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles.

The sleek Victorinox Spectra comes in carry-on, medium, large and trunk size, each with unique features. The carry-on, a great option for frequent fliers, offers a lockable section to secure belongings and an expansion system. The two mid-size bags boast ample space for your belongings and self-expanding compartments for 40% extra capacity and lots of pockets and straps for convenient packing.

Victorinox Frequent Flyer Plus carry-on, $575

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 expandable medium case, $650

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 expandable large case, $700

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 trunk, $700

Paravel Aviator

Paravel

It's all in the details with this carbon-neutral brand founded with sustainability in mind.

Paravel offers three sizes: Two carry-on options and a larger check-in option. Geared with frictionless, carbon steel-bearing wheels, it offers 360-degree movement and a telescopic handle, which makes walking (or running) through the airport a breeze. In terms of aesthetics, think of it as Away's preppy cousin, complete with trademark stripes and vegan-leather-wrapped side handles and trim.

Paravel Aviator, $395

Calpak Hue

Calpak

Available in carry-on and checked sizes, the Calpak Hue collection features a durable polycarbonate exterior, smooth spinner wheels and TSA-approved locks. The Hue collection comes in classic colors as well as more vibrant options that are perfect for summer.

Plus, if you buy two or more items on Calpak's website, you can save 15% with code "MOM15".

Calpak Hue carry-on, $195

Calpak Hue mini carry-on, $165

Calpak Hue large check-in, $275

