Best Labor Day deals you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Labor Day 2023 is still a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait to start shopping -- we've found Labor Day deals that are available right now. Reset your space for less with these great home and patio deals from across the internet. We've found Labor Day deals on mattresses, upgraded cookware, kitchen gadgets, coffee makers and even a bestselling patio set.

Keep reading to find the best Labor Day 2023 deals that you can shop right now.

Best Labor Day patio deal: Get a 4-piece patio set for $220

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $250. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

This 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $220 (reduced from $389)

Save on Apple AirPods at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low-distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro? The second-generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

"The earbuds are also very comfortable to wear, with a secure fit that doesn't cause any discomfort or irritation even during extended use. I appreciate that they come with a charging case that provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it easy to keep them charged and ready to use," wrote an Amazon customer.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $129)

Wayfair Anniversary sale

Wayfair

You don't have to wait for Labor Day sale to snag a great deal on new home appliances, furniture or patio sets. The Wayfair Anniversary sale is going on now through August 15 with tons of incredible pre-Labor Day deals across all of the brand's product categories. Enjoy savings on small and large appliances for your kitchen or upgrade your furniture for up to 70% off.

Shop all Wayfair Anniversary Sale deals

Sam's Club membership deal: Join for half-price

Sam's Club

Sam's Club is offering a deal for new members this month that you've got to see. Right now, the Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering a one-year membership to Sam's Club for $25. That's half-off the usual price of a Sam's Club membership.

You can save money on TVs, groceries, gas and more essentials with a Sam's Club membership. You can even save money on summer movie tickets and save money on gift cards to other retailers at Sam's Club. You'll also get a complimentary membership to share with someone else in your household.

The best part? You can start using your Sam's Club membership online immediately and take advantage of Sam's Club's best early Labor Day deals.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $25 (regularly $50)

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Monos luggage deal: Save up to 25% on top-rated luggage

Monos

Monos is a fan-favorite luggage brand that makes sleek, stylish luggage. Social media users and travel enthusiasts rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality luggage options. If you're shopping for a new set of luggage for summer travel, you won't want to miss Monos' current sale.

The brand is offering up to 20% off top-rated luggage, including the Monos Carry-on. Many of the top luggage pieces are already on sale, but you'll score extra savings if you use code "GOLDENHOUR" at check out. Plus, save an extra $20 when you purchase two luggage items.

Shop the Monos Golden Hour sale

Hexclad sale: Save up to 30% on premium cookware sets

Hexclad

Hexclad, a premium cookware brand partnered with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, is having a sale ahead of Labor Day with discounts on bestselling cookware sets, knife sets and more. Treat yourself to a new hybrid cookware set while these deals last.

Explore all Hexclad deals

Cozy Earth sale: Save up to 25% sitewide

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is a premium bedding brand that has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years. The brand is best known for its super-soft bamboo bedding and loungewear. People love bamboo material for its cooling properties. The lightweight material helps air to circulate around your body and can even help regulate body temperature. Bamboo sheets are also naturally hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

Right now, you can save up to 25% sitewide on the brand's premium bedding, bath and loungewear items during the Cozy Earth Semi-Annual sale ahead of Labor Day.

Shop the Cozy Earth sale

Big Blanket Co sale: 20% off

Big Blanket Co

Treat yourself to an extra-large, ultra-cozy blanket from Big Blanket Co. The brand is best known for it's 10-foot by 10-foot big blankets, but you can also score wearable blankets, outdoor blankets and more on sale now. Take 20% off sitewide on the big blankets. Plus, if you're planning some outdoor summer adventures, check out the XL outdoorsy blanket or the Big Beachy blanket.

Shop the Big Blanket Co Birthday sale

Shop the best early Labor Day mattress deals

Don't lose sleep over an expensive mattress. Let us be your mattress advisor. Shop the best on-sale mattresses in 2023.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

The mattress is currently 20% off during the Essentia Sleep Cool sale. You will see the discount once you add the product to your cart.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,366 after in-cart savings (reduced from $4,207)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



Emma Sleep

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 45% off right now.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $659 (regularly $1,199)

Saatva Classic mattress



Saatva

The popular mattress comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,495 (regularly $1,995)

Not into the Saatva Classic? Why not try the Saatva Solaire. The Solaire adjustable mattress in a split California king offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable California (king) mattress, $4,690 (regularly $5,190)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. Plus, it's on sale now during Nectar's early Labor Day sale.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,499)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,099)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime queen mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $336 (regularly $536)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable nights sleep.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $350 (reduced from $705)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,392 (reduced from $1,899)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress

Tuft & Needle

The 4.6-star-rated mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite, and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $656 (regularly $995)

Best Labor Day coffee maker deals

Check out these slashed prices on customer-loved coffee makers.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

Walmart

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

"I wanted something small to fit in a specific counter space and this Keurig k-mini was just that. It goes perfect with my decor and it fits just as well," wrote one reviewer.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $60 (regularly $100)

Instant Dual Pod Plus coffee maker

Instant Pot via Amazon

CBS Essentials readers have bought more of this coffee maker than any other coffee and espresso maker on our site. This versatile kitchen gadget is a must-have for any coffee drinker. It's compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and any ground coffee you like, when used with the included reusable pod. Brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to 6 ounces of espresso at a time.

The Instant Dual Pod Plus has many positive reviews on Amazon, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote a verified Amazon buyer. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way)."

Instant Dual Pod Plus, $150 (regularly $200)

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

Amazon

This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I LOVE how much space this saves on my countertops," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas. But if you haven't found your favorite flavor yet, don't worry.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine, $175 (regularly $229)

Related content from CBS Essentials