Watch CBS News
Essentials

Best Labor Day bedding and mattress deals you can get right now

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

big-blanket-co-original-stretch.png
Big Blanket Co.

Labor Day 2023 is just around the corner, but there are already plenty of early long weekend deals to be had on must-have bedding and mattresses. But you don't have to go looking too far. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best Labor Day bedding and mattress deals for you. 

These customer-loved bedding essentials are currently deeply discounted. If you've been wanting to buy a new mattress or upgrade the look of your sheets, blankets and pillows, now's the time. We've found something for everyone with these great Labor Day bedding and mattress deals.

It's only August, so these early Labor Day deals are just heating up. You'll want to check back often to see all the new Labor Day bedding and mattress deals we've found. 

The best Labor Day bedding and mattress deals

Shop discounts from Cozy Earth, Big Blanket Co., Luna, Sleep Number and so much more. 

Cozy Earth sale: Save up to 25% sitewide 

cozy-earth.jpg
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is a premium bedding brand that has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years. The brand is best known for its super-soft bamboo bedding and loungewear. People love bamboo material for its cooling properties. The lightweight material helps air to circulate around your body and can even help regulate body temperature. Bamboo sheets are also naturally hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin.  

Right now, you can save up to 25% sitewide on the brand's premium bedding, bath and loungewear items during the Cozy Earth Semi-Annual sale ahead of Labor Day.

Shop the Cozy Earth sale

Shop the Cozy Earth sale

Big Blanket Co. sale: 20% off 

big-blanket-co-original-stretch.png
Big Blanket Co

Treat yourself to an extra-large, ultra-cozy blanket from Big Blanket Co. The brand is best known for it's 10-foot by 10-foot big blankets, but you can also score wearable blankets, outdoor blankets and more on sale now. 

Right now, you can take 20% off sitewide on the brand's big blankets. Plus, if you're planning some outdoor summer adventures, check out the XL outdoorsy blanket or the Big Beachy blanket. 

Shop the Big Blanket Co. Birthday sale

Shop the Big Blanket Co sale

Luna cooling weighted blanket

luna-weighted-blanket.png
Amazon

You need a weighted blanket that won't make you sweat. This cozy but cooling weighted blanket provides enhanced comfort and is associated with better sleep. The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $68 after coupon (reduced from $95)

$68 at Amazon

Sleep Number 360 iLE limited-edition smart bed

sleep-number.jpg
Sleep Number

This mattress features pressure-relieving layers and an enhanced breathable sleep surface. It uses four-times more ceramic gel to release excess heat for temperature balancing comfort. Adjust the comfort and firmness on each side of this smart mattress with your Sleep Number setting, and track your sleep score using the brand's SleepIQ with personal insights for better sleep. 

This mattress is 50% off right now. Choose from nine sizes. Price varies by size.

Sleep Number is also offering buy-one-get-one 50% on all pillows, plus 20% off select bedding and 30% off all furniture

Sleep Number 360 iLE limited-edition smart bed (queen), $2,750 (regularly $5,499)

$2,750 at Sleep Number

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress

mattress.jpg
Emma Sleep

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling. 

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 45% off right now. 

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $659 (regularly $1,199)

$659 at Emma

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

nectar.jpg
Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. Plus, it's on sale now during Nectar's early Labor Day sale.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost. 

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,499)

$999 at Nectar

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now. 

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,099)

$699 at Nectar Sleep

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

$1,299 at Nectar Sleep

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

essentia-rem.jpg
Essentia

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses. 

The mattress is currently 20% off during the Essentia Sleep Cool sale. You will see the discount once you add the product to your cart.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,366 after in-cart savings (reduced from $4,207)

$3,366 at Essentia

Related content from CBS Essentials

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 1:47 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.