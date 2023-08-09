Best Labor Day bedding and mattress deals you can get right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Big Blanket Co.

Labor Day 2023 is just around the corner, but there are already plenty of early long weekend deals to be had on must-have bedding and mattresses. But you don't have to go looking too far. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found the best Labor Day bedding and mattress deals for you.

These customer-loved bedding essentials are currently deeply discounted. If you've been wanting to buy a new mattress or upgrade the look of your sheets, blankets and pillows, now's the time. We've found something for everyone with these great Labor Day bedding and mattress deals.

It's only August, so these early Labor Day deals are just heating up. You'll want to check back often to see all the new Labor Day bedding and mattress deals we've found.

The best Labor Day bedding and mattress deals

Shop discounts from Cozy Earth, Big Blanket Co., Luna, Sleep Number and so much more.

Cozy Earth sale: Save up to 25% sitewide

Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is a premium bedding brand that has made the "Oprah's Favorite Things" list for the past five years. The brand is best known for its super-soft bamboo bedding and loungewear. People love bamboo material for its cooling properties. The lightweight material helps air to circulate around your body and can even help regulate body temperature. Bamboo sheets are also naturally hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

Right now, you can save up to 25% sitewide on the brand's premium bedding, bath and loungewear items during the Cozy Earth Semi-Annual sale ahead of Labor Day.

Shop the Cozy Earth sale

Big Blanket Co. sale: 20% off

Big Blanket Co

Treat yourself to an extra-large, ultra-cozy blanket from Big Blanket Co. The brand is best known for it's 10-foot by 10-foot big blankets, but you can also score wearable blankets, outdoor blankets and more on sale now.

Right now, you can take 20% off sitewide on the brand's big blankets. Plus, if you're planning some outdoor summer adventures, check out the XL outdoorsy blanket or the Big Beachy blanket.

Shop the Big Blanket Co. Birthday sale

Luna cooling weighted blanket

Amazon

You need a weighted blanket that won't make you sweat. This cozy but cooling weighted blanket provides enhanced comfort and is associated with better sleep. The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $68 after coupon (reduced from $95)

Sleep Number 360 iLE limited-edition smart bed

Sleep Number

This mattress features pressure-relieving layers and an enhanced breathable sleep surface. It uses four-times more ceramic gel to release excess heat for temperature balancing comfort. Adjust the comfort and firmness on each side of this smart mattress with your Sleep Number setting, and track your sleep score using the brand's SleepIQ with personal insights for better sleep.

This mattress is 50% off right now. Choose from nine sizes. Price varies by size.

Sleep Number is also offering buy-one-get-one 50% on all pillows, plus 20% off select bedding and 30% off all furniture.

Sleep Number 360 iLE limited-edition smart bed (queen), $2,750 (regularly $5,499)

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress



Emma Sleep

The mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling.

All of the Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattresses are 45% off right now.

Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress (queen), $659 (regularly $1,199)

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. Plus, it's on sale now during Nectar's early Labor Day sale.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress (queen), $999 (regularly $1,499)

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $699 (regularly $1,099)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,299 (regularly $1,949)

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress

Essentia

Essentia's cooling technology incorporates activated quartz into its patented organic latex foam formula. According to the brand, the sleep surface of the Classic REM5 mattress is proven to sleep up to five degrees cooler than other Essentia mattresses.

The mattress is currently 20% off during the Essentia Sleep Cool sale. You will see the discount once you add the product to your cart.

Essentia Organic Mattress Classic REM5 organic mattress (queen), $3,366 after in-cart savings (reduced from $4,207)

Related content from CBS Essentials