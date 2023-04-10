Best air purifiers of 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

Air purifiers are excellent tools for filtering out airborne pollutants and improving your indoor air quality. These devices can reduce the presence of pet dander, dust mites, allergens, air pollutants and more in your home. They are especially popular during spring to help with hay fever and allergies. If you're looking for an air purifier for your home, keep reading to find the best air purifiers in 2023.

An air purifier can help relieve allergy symptoms, whether they're seasonal or perennial. Instead of entering your body, airborne particles enter the air filter, leaving you with crisp, clean air in your home.

The key to the best air quality is finding a purifier with a True HEPA filter. These filters can "remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns," according to the Environmental Protection Agency. (For comparison, standard HEPA filters remove 99% of particles as small as two microns.)

Below, find the best deals on air purifiers for your home, all of which have True HEPA filtration, from Dyson, Molekule and more. From splurge-worthy to budget-conscious, these air purifiers offer you clean air that brings relief.

Best air purifiers for allergies and pet dander

Molekule Air Pro

Molekule

Molekule air purifiers were developed over 25 years ago by research scientists to "break down pollutants at a molecular level, including viruses, bacteria, mold, ozone, allergens, and chemicals." This air purifier for large rooms (up to 1,000 square feet) claims to detect and destroy pollutants 1,000 times smaller than the standard filters must meet to qualify as HEPA.

Molekule Air Pro, $1,015

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier

Samsung

The whisper-quiet Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier features enhanced HEPA filtration, a pet mode to reduce hair and odor, plus five-way suction that pulls in air from all corners of the room.

Recommended for rooms up to 350-square feet.

Samsung Bespoke Cube air purifier, $700

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan

Dyson

The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan can pull in airborne particles at a distance and improve any room's air quality. It features a 360-degree filtration system that combines a filter to remove odors and gases with HEPA to capture 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. Say goodbye to dust, pet dander and other allergens that linger in indoor air.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 air purifier, $300 (reduced from $400)

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan

Dyson

This Dyson air purifier and fan goes above and beyond most, even destroying formaldehyde that your furniture may be releasing into the air. It also has a carbon filter that removes gases and odors. This True HEPA air purifier diagnoses your room's air quality for you as it works and reports back as it cleans. It also doubles as a powerful oscillating fan.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan, $670

Best compact air purifiers

If you're looking for an air purifier for a small room that won't take up too much space, consider these compact and portable air purifier options.

Molekule Air Mini+

Molekule

Molekule air purifiers were developed over 25 years ago by research scientists to "break down pollutants at a molecular level, including viruses, bacteria, mold, ozone, allergens and chemicals." The Molekule Air Mini+ for small spaces (up to 250-square feet) claims to detect and destroy pollutants 1,000 times smaller than the standard filters must meet to qualify as HEPA.

Molekule Air Mini+, $360

CleanLight Air Pro

CleanLight

This on-sale, battery-powered air purifier can remove dust, smoke, odors, pet dander and bacteria from the air for up to four hours. The CleanLight Air Pro includes a cup holder attachment for use in the car, on the plane or in a stroller.

CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (regularly $190)

Germ Guardian air purifier with 360-degree True HEPA filter

Walmart

This Germ Guardian air purifier for small rooms has four speeds. It has a charcoal filter that helps reduce odors, and it claims to circulate air more than four times per hour in rooms up to 105 square feet, with a timer of up to eight hours.

Germ Guardian air purifier with 360-degree True HEPA filter, $72 (regularly $100)

Best affordable air purifiers

Don't want to splurge on an expensive air purifier? No problem. Check out these budget-friendly options.

Levoit air purifier with True HEPA filter

Amazon

This Levoit air purifier has a three-stage filtration system with a pre-filter, a True HEPA filter and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter. It offers three speed settings and claims to circulate the air in a room more than four times per hour.

Levoit air purifier with True HEPA filter, $80 after coupon (reduced from $90)

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier

Amazon

This three-stage air purifier has a pre-filter and activated carbon filter, True HEPA filter and UV-C light. It has three fan speeds and three timer settings.

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier, $85 after coupon (reduced from $130)

Airtok air purifier

Amazon

Pick up two air purifiers with this True HEPA set that is recommended for 100-square feet. They have an aroma pad you can add essential oils onto, plus a night light. Set them on a timer if you'd like.

Airtok air purifier (2-pack), $80 after coupon (reduced from $177)

Air purifier FAQs

Not sure how to pick the best air purifier for your needs? Check out these frequently asked questions to learn more about air purifiers.

What should you look for when buying an air purifier?

You'll want to look for HEPA air purifiers for the best air purification and filtration. HEPA filters are designed to collect 99.5% of air particles. HEPA air purifiers are great at removing pet dander, dust mites and air pollution from indoor air.

It's also a good idea to consider the noise level. The best air purifiers are relatively quiet, but some can be a bit noisy. We scoured customer reviews to find nice, quiet options for our best air purifier list.

Lastly, energy star certified air purifiers will have the lowest impact on your energy bill. Energy star appliances are energy efficient, making them better for the environment and for your utility bills.

Will one air purifier cover a large room?

Many air purifiers, including relatively compact air purifiers, can provide clean air for a large room, but the coverage area of each air purifier does vary. Some are designed for small rooms or for use in pairs. Be sure to review the listed coverage area before completing your air purifier purchase.

How often do you need to replace air purifier filters?

Air purifier filters do need to be replaced regularly for the best air purification results. Most manufacturers recommend filter replacement every 12 months. Be sure to double check the instructions that come with your air purifier.

