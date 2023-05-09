N95 masks under $1: The best face mask deals available now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We may be long past the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus is still out there. The best way to protect yourself from coronavirus, per the CDC, is to get vaccinated (and boosted) and to wear a protective N95 mask.

Luckily, N95 masks are much more affordable than they used to be. Some N95 masks are selling for less than $1 a pop -- a far cry from the days of N95 mask shortages.

Top N95 mask deals in this article:

Duckbill-type N95s for under $1: Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $42 (reduced from $58)

Top-rated 3M respirators under $1: 3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $14 (reduced from $28)

So, below, you'll find face mask deals to take advantage of at Amazon, Brookwood Medical and more. You especially don't want to miss the N95 deals ahead, many of which are at less than $1 per face mask.

The best N95 mask deals

When it comes to combating coronavirus transmission, wearing an N95 mask (along with vaccination and boosting) is your best bet. Here are some of the best N95 deals available right now.

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack)

If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these, from Kimberly-Clark, have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands. They're selling for less than $1 per mask.

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $42 (reduced from $58)

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack)

These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose. Find them for less than $1 each.

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $15 (reduced from $30)

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack)



These NIOSH-approved masks have four filter layers and feature an adjustable nose clip. The double elastic head straps eliminate pressure on the ears and is meant to make wearing the mask more comfortable.

Benehal N95 Mask Particulate Respirators (20 pack), $20 (reduced from $53)

The best deals on kids face masks

It's not just adult face masks that are on sale: We found deals on KF94 face masks for kids.

Brookwood Medical kids disposable KF94 face masks (30 pack)

Choose from all sorts of kid-friendly prints in this disposable, four-layer face mask. The mask's fish-style design prevents gaping and it won't cling to their mouths. A 10-pack is also available.

Brookwood Medical kids disposable face masks (30 pack), $40 (reduced from $50)

Dr. Puri KF94 masks (20 pack): $24

These masks claim 99% filtration and come in small, medium and large sizes. Rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Dr. Puri KF94 masks (20 pack), $25 after coupon (reduced from $27)

The best deals on exercise face masks

While exercise masks do not offer the same level of protection that N95s do, a more breathable fabric mask is a safer choice than no mask at all. Here are some top-rated exercise masks on deep discount now.

Oura Active Mask: $55

This popular face mask from Oura offers multiple levels of protection. Its moisture-wicking fabric has been embedded with silver oxide and titanium oxide, materials which resist odor and have anti-bacterial and virus-inactivating properties. The Oura Active Mask has a four-layer construction, and includes a pocket for a replaceable N95 filter. Each Active Mask purchase comes with 30 pieces of Active Tape to better secure your mask to your face while exercising.

Oura Active Mask, $22 (reduced from $45)

