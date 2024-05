Mom of missing journalist Austin Tice urges U.S. to talk to Syria, bring son home In a statement Friday commemorating World Press Freedom Day, President Biden mentioned the case of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist who went missing in Syria in 2012 while covering the nation's civil war. "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan sat down with Tice's mother, Debra, to discuss the latest U.S. efforts to find him and bring him home.