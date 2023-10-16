10 best Christmas gift ideas for early 2023 holiday shopping

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials has found the best holiday gifts of 2023. No matter if you're shopping for great Christmas gifts or fabulous gift ideas for Hanukkah, we've got you covered with an amazing host of holiday gift guides. These holiday gift ideas include gifts for everyone on your list -- we've found gifts for Christmas for readers, golfers, Disney fans, haircare and beauty lovers, bakers, gamers, people who love their pets and so much more.

We'll be updating this piece with all the best Christmas gift ideas in 2023, plus links to our many CBS Essentials holiday gift guides. If Santa is making a list and checking it twice, you at least come back here to see all the new items we're adding to this list of the best Christmas gift ideas for early 2023 holiday shopping.

Under $20 Christmas gift idea: 'Murdle: Volume 1'



Amazon

If you have a friend who loves solving mysteries, "Murdle" is a must-read. It's filled with bite-sized mystery puzzles that will immerse you in a world of clues and deductive reasoning. What's even more enticing is the buried secret in each murder, waiting to be deciphered once you've cracked them all!

If you're on a Christmas gift budget (or just love a great deal), check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts under $20.

Under $50 Christmas gift idea: "Barbie" collectible doll

Walmart

Hey, Barbie! (Or, Ken.) If your friend or family member loved the "Barbie" movie, this could be one of the coolest gifts for Christmas. This doll depicts Margot Robbie's Barbie character in a pink gingham dress, daisy necklace and pastel pumps. Her hair is styled half-up and tied with a pink ribbon to show off her daisy drop earrings.

This must-have doll is just one of our many picks for the best Christmas gifts under $50.

Under $100 Christmas gift idea: Huffy 26" Rock Creek 18-speed mountain bike

Walmart

A mountain bike for under $100? You can gift that. This bike is suitable for both kids and adults, depending on their height. This lightweight, 18-speed bike has linear-pull brakes and mountain bike pedals. Choose from two colors.

If you're looking for more Christmas gift ideas like this, check out our guide to the best Christmas gifts under $100.

Christmas gift idea for Disney adults: Walter & Rose candle company

Walter & Rosie

The Walter & Rosie candle company has recreated some of the best-loved smells from Disney parks and resorts. Each blended soy wax candle has a unique color and scent, along with a burn time of up to 40 hours.

Some of the popular Disney-themed candle names and scents include Main Street Bakery, Main Street Confectionery, Polynesian, Mouse Keeping, Beach Club, Foolish Mortal and Pixie Dust.

If you're looking for even more Disney-themed Christmas gift ideas, head to our Disney Christmas gift guide for people of all ages.

Christmas gift for dads: Rapsodo mobile launch monitor for golf

Rapsodo

With the Rapsodo mobile launch monitor, your dad will be able to take his golf game to the next level. It can be used to analyze a golf swing in real time, provide a slow motion video replay and use shot tracer technology to watch the ball fly through the air. It's designed to work with an Apple iPhone and can be used either indoors or outdoors.

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have found even more great Christmas gifts for dads, here.

Christmas gift for women: Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Dyson

The quiet, quick-drying Dyson Supersonic hair dryer promises to be less damaging to your locks. It measures air temperature more than 40 times a second to regulate its heat. It also claims to increase smoothness and shine and decrease frizz and flyaways.

The lightweight Dyson Supersonic hair dryer includes five magnetic styling attachments for all hair types. It offers three speed settings and four heat settings.

You can shop even more cool gifts for Christmas via our guide to the best Christmas gifts for women.

A unique Christmas tech gift idea: Bird Buddy

Amazon

The Bird Buddy is more than just a bird feeder; it's a high-tech bird-watching tool. It includes a camera with Wi-Fi connectivity, offering a close-up view of visiting birds that you can watch live, record or take still images of. The Bird Buddy app instantly identifies bird species and features a database with over 1,000 species. The feeder even has a motion sensor, sending alerts and capturing photos of visiting birds.

You can shop the absolute best Christmas tech gifts for someone who has everything and loves gadgets, here.

Under $200 Christmas gift idea: Purr and Mutt Renaissance pet painting

Purr and Mutt

Turn their pet into a duke, a queen, a knight, an admiral and more with Purr and Mutt's custom, vintage-style renaissance pet portraits. Look through the available designs and choose the one that you think best captures their pet's personality. Then upload a photo and the Purr and Mutt team will create a custom portrait of you recipient's pet. You can choose from plenty of sizes and framing options.

Shop more of the coolest Christmas gifts under $200.

Under $500 Christmas gift idea: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 stand mixer

KitchenAid Store via Amazon

This stand mixer features an impressive 10 speeds that cover everything from whipped cream to cookie batter. The Series 5 comes with a five-quart, dishwasher-safe stainless-steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip and a pouring shield.

Maybe best of all: Last time we counted, we found a dizzying 23 color options for this model, so if your loved one has a thing for ice blue, a classic, candy-apple red or -- get this -- "matcha green," KitchenAid has you covered.

Looking for more? We adore these under-$500 Christmas gift ideas.

Best Christmas gift for gamers: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 OLED (57-Inch)

Samsung

This ultra-premium 4K display boasts Quantum Mini-LEDs, a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR 1000, delivering unparalleled visual accuracy, definition and vibrant colors across its expansive 52-inch screen. With a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a high-contrast ratio, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 OLED ensures lifelike color depth and contrast, even in varying lighting conditions. The monitor's ergonomic desktop stand and ultra-responsive features, such as a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, guarantee an immersive and beautiful gaming experience.

Shop more of the best Christmas gifts for gamers.

