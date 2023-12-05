CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine to keep your home free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming.

They're especially helpful during the holidays when you're having visitors, hosting meals and trying to keep your floors free of mud and leaves during the colder months. To help you get your home ready for the holidays, the CBS Essentials expert shoppers have found some incredible deals on robot vacuums from top brands such as iRobot, Samsung and more.

Keep reading to shop the best holiday robot vacuum deals that you can get right now.

Best robot vacuum deals you can get before Christmas

Save up to 56% on a robot vacuum before the holidays with these robot vacuum deals.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $159 (42% off)

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home but relies on its sensors, including a cliff detect feature, to avoid falling down stairs. This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars.

"We have two dogs, one of which sheds moderately," an Amazon reviewer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson and then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This vacuum is currently 42% off, at $159, reduced from $275.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $600 (25% off)



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

This vacuum's Imprint Smart Mapping technology allows you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when. It stores multiple maps of your rooms. You can customize Keep Out Zones and Clean Zones so the vacuum knows the exact areas to avoid and clean. This vacuum has a 75-minute runtime.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

This vacuum is currently $600, reduced from $800.

Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop: $330 (45% off)

Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. You can also set no-mop zones so that it doesn't mop the wrong area. It supports app- and voice-based controls. It offers a 180-minute run time, which is 30 to 60 minutes longer than most robot mops.

"The constant dust prints from our dogs' paws were driving us crazy," an Amazon reviewer says. "We were literally mopping every day. This vacuum/mop handles it amazingly. Our floors look fresh and clean all the time now."

Get it now for $330 on Amazon, reduced from $600.

Eufy Clean 50 SES robot vacuum with self-emptying station: $349 (save $150)

Walmart

This 4.9-star-rated multi-surface robot vacuum is currently a whopping $150 off at Walmart. The robot vacuum comes with a self-emptying station that can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and dander. It offers up to 4,000 Pa of suction and uses smart-mapping technology to provide a thorough clean.

"Awesome robotic vacuum so far," a Walmart customer says. "I can't believe how much dust, dirt, and hair it picked up. Setting this vacuum up was very easy and straightforward."

The Eufy Clean L-50 SES robovac is currently on sale now for $349 (regularly $499)

.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum: $774 (40% off)

Samsung

The Samsung JetBot AI+ Robot Vacuum is one of the best on the market. It's certainly a splurge, but its distinct features such as remote home monitoring and object recognition help set it apart from the rest of the pack. Plus, you can score it on sale now at a huge discount.

What really sets it apart as a top-notch cleaning tool is its advanced five-layer dust filtration system. While many robot vacuums rely on just one or two layers of filtration, Samsung's robot vacuum goes the extra mile with five. This means your home will be practically dust and debris-free, thanks to this impressive filtration setup.

And then there's the design. This futuristic-looking vacuum features an impressive LiDAR sensor that pops up when it's time to clean. It also comes with a self-emptying Clean Station, which ensures you don't have to empty the vacuum when it's full. Controlling it is simple too, thanks to the SmartThings app that linking seamlessly with other smart devices.

Get the Samsung Jetbot on sale now for $774 (regularly $1,299).

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $89 (56% off)



Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings or knock over your pet's water bowl. The robot vacuum features strong suction power to easily pick up pet hair. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vaccum with your smartphone or device to better to control the appliance remotely.

Pet owners, including this verified purchaser, love the Lefant robot vacuum. "I got this for my upstairs to help keep up with the cat litter and pet hair," the reviewer says. "I come home every day to a nice clean floor. It is so quiet and works perfectly for what I need it for."

This best-selling vacuum is currently a whopping 56% off at Amazon with a special lightening deal.

Features to look for in a robot vacuum

If you're having trouble deciding on the best robot vacuum to buy, here are some features that you may want to look for.

Smart mapping : Many robot vacuums can create a smart map of your home to map out different rooms or areas of the house and identify obstacles like furniture. This is a great feature to look for if you think that you'll want to schedule cleans for specific areas more frequently.

: Many robot vacuums can create a smart map of your home to map out different rooms or areas of the house and identify obstacles like furniture. This is a great feature to look for if you think that you'll want to schedule cleans for specific areas more frequently. Self-emptying : Self-emptying vacuums are typically more expensive but if you have a larger home or a dog that sheds a lot, self emptying vacuums are a great choice.



: Self-emptying vacuums are typically more expensive but if you have a larger home or a dog that sheds a lot, self emptying vacuums are a great choice. Object avoidance : Robot vacuums with object avoidance are great for people with pets of kids as they can identify and avoid toys left on the ground or pet messes.



: Robot vacuums with object avoidance are great for people with pets of kids as they can identify and avoid toys left on the ground or pet messes. HEPA filtration: If you have allergies, you'll likely want a robovac with HEPA filtration to capture allergens and pet dander.



If you have allergies, you'll likely want a robovac with HEPA filtration to capture allergens and pet dander. Mopping: Some robot vacuums also work as robot mops



