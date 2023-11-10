Away Luggage just dropped a new holiday colorway: See the collection
Away's second limited edition holiday colorway is here, and it's sweet as cranberry sauce. You can now find Away's popular The Medium and The Bigger Carry-On suitcases in a cranberry and rose gold two-tone design with a metallic, high-shine finish. There are new accessories to go along with these new pieces, including luggage tags, a circle zip pouch and packing cubes.
Get a taste of this new chrome Away colorway ahead. Be sure to shop this reviewer-loved luggage now before it sells out. Also be sure to shop Away's other holiday colorway, magenta, for your upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas travels.
Away The Medium
This mid-size checked suitcase (23.5" x 17.8" x 10.2" interior) is ideal for one to two weeks away. This hard-shell suitcase has an interior compression system so you can pack more and features 360-degree wheels.
Why we love Away's The Medium:
- The suitcase has a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so even larger sizes aren't super heavy.
- It comes with a lifetime warranty.
Away The Bigger Carry-On
This is a standard-size carry-on (20.9" x 15" x 7.9" interior) that is an Away bestseller. It has the same great features of The Medium above but in a smaller package.
Why we love Away's The Bigger Carry-On:
- The included removable charger ensures you'll be able to recharge your phone on the go, even when you can't find an outlet.
- It comes with a lifetime warranty.
Away The Insider packing cubes (set of 4)
These packing cubes go along with your new luggage and help you pack more by saving space. Find four water-resistant packing cubes with a mesh panel, so you can see what's inside.
Why we like these packing cubes:
- These packing cubes have a 4.9-star rating from reviewers.
- They come in a mix-and-match rose gold and cranberry, making them the perfect accessory for the new luggage colorway.
