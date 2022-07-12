The best vacuum and cleaning essentials deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on -- and we are on it! We found deals on top-rated vacuums that you can get right now during Amazon's biggest sales event of the year.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day cleaning deals we found on Amazon. And when you're done shopping Roomba robot vacuums with automatic dirt disposal, check out the cleaning deals we found at Walmart, plus shop a sale on state-of-the-art washing machines and dryers at Samsung.

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal, $500 (reduced from $549)

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum, $502 (reduced from $649)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,898 (regularly $3,198)

Before you clean up, make sure you're getting the best deals on vacuums and cleaning essentials. On Amazon and beyond right now, there are cleaning product and appliance deals all over the internet. Now is the perfect time to shop for cleaning essentials such as a new Samsung washer and dryer -- you can save $1,300 on a new Samsung washer and dryer set with all the latest features.

Looking to get more organized? There are a lot of great cleaning organization deals to find on storage bins, hampers and more at The Container Store right now.

Amazon has a number of storage solutions on sale for Amazon Prime Day, as well.

Below are the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on vacuums.

Amazon Prime Day deals are only for Prime members. Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on vacuums

Start shopping the best Amazon Prime Day deals right now on vacuums.

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal: $500

iRobot via Amazon

Looking for a Roomba that automatically empties its own dust bin? You'll pay more for the privilege, but the Clean Base included with the Roomba i3+ only needs to be emptied once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal, $500 (reduced from $549)

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum: $502



Samsung

This lightweight, battery-powered Samsung stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that cleans in all directions, a high-capacity dust bin (so you can pick up more and empty less) -- and a five-layer filtration system to trap fine dust and allergen particles. The cleaning appliance can vacuum for up to 60 minutes on minimum power level. Best of all: It's on sale right now at Amazon.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum, $502 (reduced from $649)

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum: $319



Samsung

This 6-pound Samsung vacuum features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. The model includes Samsung's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter.

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum, $319 (reduced from $499)

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum: $250

Shark via Amazon

This ultra-lightweight Shark vacuum weighs only 3 pounds. It features Shark's PowerFin roller, plus a soft roller. These two rollers allow you to seamlessly switch between cleaning carpets and other types of flooring. The cleaning appliance is outfitted with powerful LED lights on the nozzle; the lights help you locate dirt, dust and pet hair you might otherwise miss.

This stick vacuum is corded, but Amazon users who have purchased the Shark Vertex like that feature.

"This small thing holds lots of power and is perfect for my apartment," wrote a verified customer of the device.

Shark Vertex UltraLight DuoClean PowerFins corded stick vacuum, $250 (regularly $300)

LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum cleaner: $542



LG Store via Amazon

This LG cordless stick vacuum features a compressor lever in the dust bin that can more than double your dust-bin capacity. Thanks to its two quick-release batteries, this LG vacuum lets you clean and charge at the same time. The portable stand can store and charge anywhere. The appliance comes with a detachable hand vacuum, and a 10-year warranty.

LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum cleaner, $542 (regularly $700)

More best deals on vacuums, washers, dryers and cleaning essentials

Amazon's a great place to find sales, especially during Amazon Prime Day, but it's not the only place. Below find deals on robot vacuums, home-organization tools and more at Walmart, Samsung, Wayfair and other stores.

Save $1,300 on this Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung

The popular Samsung washer and dryer, an Essentials readers' favorite, uses AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles for your laundry. And because they're Wi-Fi connected, they can be controlled entirely by smartphone. You can remotely start or stop your appliance, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer comes with Samsung's OptiWash technology to sense soil levels and improve cleaning, as well as Samsung's CleanGuard antimicrobial technology that helps keep the inside of the washer drum smelling fresh.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,898 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Save $250 on the Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39 dBA)

Samsung

This Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is really quiet. At just 39 decibels, it has about the same level of sound output as a quiet library.

A Samsung customer who purchased the appliance called it "silent magic." "It washes so quietly that I could almost feel like it was invisible, I had to go look at the buttons to see if it was really working," they wrote in their review of the product.

The appliance is fingerprint-resistant, with a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. The Samsung kitchen appliance features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can remotely monitor and control the dishwasher from your smartphone.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39 dBA), $1,049 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung also makes a designer, Bespoke version of the smart linear wash 39 dBA dishwasher. Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, including the shades "navy" and "Tuscan steel".

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $1,049 (reduced from $1,299)

Save $1,100 on the Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new laundry pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

You can add 3 years of Samsung Care+ parts and labor coverage (a $360 value) for just $1 more.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,798 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can also be purchased separately. You'll save $450 on each.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $999 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $999 (regularly $1,449)

Save $640 on the Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Samsung

Save $640 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" writes an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,358 (regularly $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $729 (regularly $999)

Save $650 on the Samsung AirDresser with steam refresh and sanitize cycle



Samsung

Is ironing the bane of your existence? Then invest in the new AirDresser from Samsung. This futuristic bedroom appliance steams away wrinkles, refreshes your laundry's scent and removes 99.9% of common bacteria and dust mites from fabric. Just drop a fabric softener sheet in the slot, add some filtered water to the reservoir and run a cycle. The AirDresser will dry your clothes with gentle heat when it's done. There's also setting to dehumidify your closet/bedroom.

AirDresser Grand with steam refresh in mirror finish, $1,249 (reduced from $1,900)

iRobot Roomba 670: $184

iRobot via Walmart

This smart vacuum device features a three stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions pet hair, dirt and debris from your floors. The robot vacuum's auto-adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height when cleaning carpets and hard floors. The device has a 90 minute run time. Save almost $100 at Walmart.

iRobot Roomba 670, $184 (regularly $275)

Swiffer Sweeper Wet Pad refills (24 count): $8.97



Walmart

Stock up on Swiffer Sweeper wet pad refills for less. These wet pads have a lavender scent.

Swiffer Sweeper Wet Pad refills (24 count), $8.97 (reduced from $15.94)

Need the full kit? You can get a full 2-in-1 Swiffer Sweeper setup at Walmart, including a mop and 10 refill pads.

Swiffer Sweeper Kit (mop + 10 count), $13

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack: $46



Walmart

Invest in this small-space dish rack from KitchenAid, available on sale at Walmart. It has nine slots for dishes, five cup tines, a removable plastic utensil holder with three compartments and soft feet to protect your counters and prevent slipping. Its drain board angles into your sink.

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack, $46 (reduced from $60)

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum: $98



Bissell via Walmart

If you're sick of Fido leaving pet hair everywhere, you need to invest in this Bissell bagless vacuum. The Bissell device features a triple action brush roll that lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum, $98 (regularly $128)

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner: $269

Zigma via Walmart

This reviewer-loved robot vacuum can record every area of your room before cleaning to create a virtual real-time map to accurately plan your route and identify obstacles. The device features a super suction and wiping function, multi-floor mapping and is compatible with multiple home assistants.

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner, $269 (reduced from $500)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon is running now through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

First-time subscribers get a 30-day free trial when they start an Amazon Prime membership. This means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and participate in Amazon Prime Day 2022 without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

