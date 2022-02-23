Best Samsung deals right now: Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8, TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a few money-saving deals on the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra and other Samsung electronics right now. Samsung

Attention Samsung fans: You'll find many Samsung products that are on sale right now, especially with company's President's Day sale still ongoing. You can save big on Samsung TVs, monitors, home appliances, laptops and mobile devices. Samsung watches, headphones and storage devices come with their share of discounts, too.

Samsung's newest products also have their own promotions. If you want a Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+, you can get a $50 Google Play promotional balance as well as up to $850 enhanced trade-in credit if you're trading in an older device. As for the S22 Ultra, you get a $100 Google Play promotional balance and up to $850 enhanced trade-in credit.

If you're in need of a new tablet, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 devices are up to $100 Google Play promotional balance and up to $100 instant Samsung credit when you purchase a Galaxy Tab S8.

With so much on sale, CBS Essentials has done the work to curate the best Samsung tech deals for you below. From ultra high-resolution TVs to travel-friendly external SSDs, here are our favorite deals at Samsung right now:

The best Samsung deals available right now

Scouring for Samsung deals on consumer electronics is best done on Samsung's online store; there are rebates and instant credits you won't find elsewhere, plus more color and upgrade options. For your convenience, we gathered the best deals available. No matter if it's a pair of Galaxy Buds you want, a Samsung phone or a brand-new Samsung TV, you'll find big savings below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22 Plus: up to $100 Google Play promotional balance

Samsung

Encased in Gorilla Glass Victus+, front and back, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ phones are sporting some improvements over their predecessors: namely, updated cameras and a faster processor. Samsung is offering up to $100 Google Play promotional balance and up to $850 enhanced trade-in credit on all Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone orders.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with $100 Google Play credit, $1,300

Samsung Galaxy S22+ with $50 Google Play credit, $1,000

Samsung Galaxy S22 with $50 Google Play credit, $800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: up to $100 Google Play promotional balance + up to $100 instant credit

Samsung

The versatile Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 family, which launched on February 25, boasts the Samsung DeX feature which allows users to have a desktop experience, fast charging and an 11-inch LCD touchscreen that offers a pen-on-paper experience with the S Pen.

Right now, you can get up to $100 Google Play promotional balance and up to $100 instant Samsung credit when you purchase a Galaxy Tab S8. A $200 trade-in credit is also available.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with $50 Google Play credit and $50 instant Samsung credit, $700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with $100 Google Play credit and $75 instant Samsung credit, $900

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with $100 Google Play credit and $100 instant Samsung credit, $1,200

55" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,000

Samsung

The Frame QLED smart TV has a more decorative vibe, thanks to its picture-frame-like design. You choose the bezel color during purchase and can change the display in Art Mode, allowing it to look more like a piece of framed artwork (and less like a TV), especially when mounted.

Retailing at $1,500, it's a premium buy. However, Samsung brings it down to a more palatable $1,000 with this ongoing Presidents' Day deal.

55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $110

Samsung

Accessorize your new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone with a pair of Samsung's popular Galaxy Buds. Available in four shades, the Galaxy Buds2 feature active noise cancellation, a lightweight design and a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. Right now, these earbuds are $40 off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $170 (reduced from $200)

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: $400 instant rebate

Samsung

This extra-large capacity Bespoke 4-Door French-door refrigerator has four panels whose finish and color can be customized. For a bit more, you can upgrade it to feature Samsung's Family Hub, which elevates it to a smart home device. With this deal, shoppers who pre-order now can get a $400 instant rebate, plus an additional $100 instant Samsung credit and free install/haul away service.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator, $400 Instant Rebate + $100 instant credit

Samsung 28 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone Drawer, $2,500 (reduced from $2,880)

Samsung 27.8 cu. ft. 4-Door French door refrigerator with food showcase, $2,700 (reduced from $3,150)

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, this Samsung deal knocks a hefty $1,700 off the price, bringing it down to $3,300.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Samsung extra-large-capacity smart dial front-load washer: $950



Samsung

Bigger households can benefit from this extra-large front-load washer from Samsung. It can run a 20-pound load in just under 30 minutes, saving time, energy and water. In addition, its Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartThings app support add smart functionalities such as remote start/stop, end-of-cycle mobile alerts and scheduling.

Complete the set with a Smart Dial Electric Dryer, which is also up to $450 off.

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. smart front-load washer with steam and OptiWash, $1,000 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,400 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer, $950 (reduced from $1399)

Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry, $950 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB: $120

Samsung

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD device offers 1TB of extra storage space, for files such as vacation videos, and transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s, all with a sleek and slim form factor.

Portable SSD T5 USB 3.1 1TB (Black), $120 (reduced from $140)

Portable SSD T5 USB 3.1 2TB (Black), $220 (reduced from $250)

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6-inch: $800



Samsung

Reviewers are praising the Galaxy Book Pro for fitting a lot of power, battery life (18 hours) and well-executed Samsung phone integration in a laptop that's thin and light. It's a great option for folks who want that Apple MacBook feel in a Windows laptop. This deal slashes $300 off the price of the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making this high-end laptop more affordable.

Galaxy Book Pro 15.6-inch, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum: $500

Samsung

Just in time for spring cleaning season, the Samsung Jet 75 cordless vacuum is on sale at Samsung now. It comes bundled with a cleaning station that automates emptying the dustbin, to keep all that dust from scattering back out. The vacuum itself boasts a 5-layer HEPA filtration system to help keep living and office spaces allergen-free. Save $150 on the bundle, or $100 on just the vacuum.

Samsung Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum with Clean Station, $500 (reduced from $650)

Samsung Jet 75 vacuum, $400 (reduced from $500)

