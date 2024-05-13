The best headphones under $100 in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Headphones and earbuds can cost you a pretty penny. But you don't need to break the bank to find a pair that delivers great audio. In fact, there are a number of headphones you can find for under $100 that give their more expensive counterparts a run for their money.

It may come as a surprise, but you can actually find several of the top features found in high-end models in more budget-friendly earbuds and headphones, including active noise cancellation. There are also budget headphones that are great for wearing at the gym, and even some that we'd recommend specifically for phone calls.

Whatever you'll be using your new headphones for, whether it's for enjoying your favorite music, podcast or audiobook, working out, or for getting some work done from your home office, you can rest assured knowing you don't have to go over budget for some excellent sound. Keep reading to see our picks for the best headphones and wireless earbuds priced below $100.

What are the best headphones under $100?

Best overall headphones under $100: Soundcore by Anker Life Q30

If you're not familiar with Anker and its amazing headphones, it's time to get acquainted. We absolutely love these for all of their features, reliability and high-quality construction. They're sleek, they perform well, and they're consistently under $100 -- all positives that went into our decision to name them our favorite at this price point.

These over-the-ear headphones offer crystal-clear audio with thumping bass and crisp treble, so any type of music you see fit to listen to comes out bright and immersive. That's all thanks to the Life Q30s' 40mm drivers. Voices -- on calls and podcasts -- also come through nicely.

As far as noise cancellation goes, the Life Q30s use dual microphones to filter up to 95% of ambient sound. You can customize your listening experience by using three different modes: indoor, outdoor, and transport, which change the way that sound comes in.

These headphones promise up to 40 hours per charge in noise-canceling mode and up to 60 hours in standard mode. Charge them for five minutes to get a boost of four more hours.

For a pair of headphones under $70, it's so impressive what you get with what Anker's managed to do here. These are your best bet in terms of affordable cans by far and then some.

Best noise-canceling headphones under $100: EarFun Wave Pro

These surprisingly capable headphones offer some of the best noise cancellation you'll find at this price point. The inexpensive EarFun Wave Pro over-the-ear headphones sound like you paid easily double the price for them, and they have many of the features of more premium headphones at that.

They sound fantastic, with 40mm drivers that complement crisp highs and great mids, with crunchy bass that never intrudes. You'll be able to enjoy a wide variety of musical genres without getting tinny, weird sounds behind the music you choose to listen to.

But where these headphones really shine are in the noise cancelling department. With their noise cancelling features up to 45 decibels and five microphones that monitor various frequencies, you can consider outside noises squelched. Put these on and focus only on your music. The ANC effects rival even pricier options like Bose or Apple, and it's exciting to see that in a cheaper pair of headphones.

Plus, you can change and customize the cans' EQ options with the accompanying EarFun app, which is quick and simple to use. You can even switch between two devices while listening using the app. Pair that with a fabulous 80-hour playtime, and you'll get headphones that can go toe to toe with any of the top brands.

Best earbuds under $100: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These AirPods are an older, no-frills model, but they're consistently available under $100. This makes them the only Apple AirPods you can get under $100, and they're still more than great as far as wireless earbuds go.

For Apple users, AirPods are the most seamless earbuds around. They connect instantly whenever needed, with special effortless pairing to Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks.

The wireless charging case provides more than 24 hours of battery life. And the low-latency wireless connection enables immersive entertainment. It's easy to see why these continue to be a hit, often selling out, despite newer versions on the market.

While they work with any Bluetooth audio device, Apple gadgets get the best experience. If you want an affordable option in terms of earbuds, these older AirPods make an excellent everyday wireless earbud for just about any use case.

These Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are not as feature-packed at our top picks for AirPods overall -- the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which you can often now find on sale for just $80. For help choosing which model is best for you, be sure to check out our Apple AirPods buyer's guide.

Best workout headphones under $100: Treblab Z2

Don't let the fear of sweat or water shorting out your headphones keep you from enjoying music at the gym. These Treblab headphones have you covered. They're IPX4 water resistant and sweatproof, so you're covered, even when you're engaged in some seriously grueling workouts.

Pop these headphones on at the gym and enjoy your music, even with noises and chatter going on at your fitness center. Their active noise-cancellation features can help block out conversations, grunts, and other noises that keep your eyes away from the prize: finishing your workout and getting out.

They're comfortable, too, with ultra-soft earcups that swivel and don't apply pressure to your ears, so you have one less body part to think about getting sore while you're exercising. And with a 35-hours playtime, you're covered for workouts all week long and then some.

Don't throw on just any headphones and have them short out because they're too wet. Grab these and know that you'll be covered no matter how hard you decide to go for the day.

Best workout earbuds under $100: Soundcore C30i

Hands down, our top pick for wireless earbuds you should wear while working out or participating in any rigorous activity are the Jabra Elite 8 Active, however, they're priced at $200. A less expensive option -- and one that offers a unique open-ear and clip-on design -- are the new Soundcore C30i by Anker wireless earbuds.

These are IPX4 rated for water resistance. They're constructed using a non-deforming, hard-shell material with a design that clips onto your ear instead of needing to be placed within it. This provides a secure fit, plus keeps you situationally aware of what's happening around you.

These earbuds feature 12mm × 17mm racetrack drivers that are coupled with a titanium-coated diaphragm. This combo allows them to generate consistently clear audio. On their own, the earbuds have a battery life up to 10 hours, but with the included charging case, you get up to 30 hours of playtime before an external power source is needed. You also get multipoint connectivity and onboard touch controls.

The Soundcore C30i earbuds are offered at a value-oriented price. What's noticably lacking are spatial audio, Dolby Atmos support and active noise cancellation, however.

Best headphones for voice calls under $100: JBL Tune Flex

If you plan on taking calls while out and about, take the JBL Tune Flex buds with you. These sweat-proof and water-resistant headphones have everything you need for a smooth, hassle-free conversation when you leave the house.

These small but mighty buds use 12-millimeter drivers atop the same stick form factor as Apple AirPods, but they slide into your ears a bit more readily. They deliver loud, pumping bass and treble you can feel, as well as clear-sounding voices for calls and other types of media.

They do offer noise cancellation with two microphones to help improve how much sound is blocked out, with an ambient mode to let important sounds in. There's also the interesting "TalkThru" feature, which mutes everything in the background for you to take a call if you happen to need to jump on the phone.

They're equipped with four microphones too, so no one has to keep asking you what you said again and again. The "VoiceAware" feature even lets you choose how much of your own voice you hear in the buds, a feature rarely seen even in higher-priced options.

With a promised 32 hours of battery life, you can chat the day away. Just charge the buds up for 10 minutes to get two more hours of playtime.