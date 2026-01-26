Watch CBS News
Local News

Dozens of Southeast Michigan schools closing on Jan. 27 with round of arctic air expected

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Dozens of schools in Southeast Michigan are canceling classes on Tuesday, Jan. 27, with another round of arctic air expected to arrive this week.

A cold weather advisory was issued for the region through 10 a.m. Tuesday, with temperatures expected to feel like 15 to 24 degrees below zero. In response, CBS News Detroit issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day. Anyone heading outside is urged to layer up, as the risk of frostbite on exposed skin can occur in 15 to 30 minutes. 

Michigan is at the halfway mark of the winter season, and the season has been significantly colder than average, according to data.

Multiple districts, including the Detroit Public School Community District, have canceled classes on Tuesday. School closures, or "snow days," have been frequent this month due to a mix of continued snow and frigid temperatures. Districts are allotted six days that can be used to cancel school; however, schools will then have to request additional days if they exceed them.

As of Jan. 22, State Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said the Michigan Department of Education had not received requests for additional days.

See the list of school closures on Jan. 27

Delays on this page are current as of

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue