Michigan's winter season this year is significantly colder, snowier than average, data shows

Now that we are past the halfway point of the winter season, the data confirms what many of us have felt stepping out the door: this winter has been significantly colder and snowier than average.

A review of the season's statistics reveals that our region is running well ahead of schedule for snowfall and notably behind on temperatures.

The Chill Factor

Perhaps the most biting statistic of the season so far is the temperature.

The average temperature for this period usually sits around 25 degrees when averaging overnight lows and daytime highs.

However, the consistent arctic air masses have driven our actual average down to just 15 degrees, a full 10-degree departure from the norm.

Snowfall Breakdown

Precipitation data highlights a surplus of snow, regardless of how the season is measured. Since the first flakes flew in the fall, we have accumulated 33.2 inches of snow.

In a typical year, we would expect to have seen only 22.5 inches by this point.

Now for Meteorological Winter. Looking strictly at Meteorological Winter, which runs from Dec. 1 through the end of February, the trend continues.

Detroit has recorded 27.3 inches compared to a normal value of 20.6 inches. With our La Niña winter rolling on, we expect February to continue our strong winter trend.