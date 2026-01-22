Michigan school districts allotted certain number of snow days. What happens when they exceed them?

Many school districts in Michigan are already approaching the maximum number of days allotted by the state to cancel classes. With several weeks remaining in the winter season, some will have to apply for additional days.

CBS News Detroit spoke to Romulus Community Schools Superintendent Benjamin Edmondson, who says his reason for deciding to cancel class is "I close schools because of the safety issues, that's what I do. The safety issue for students, staff, and families. I think about that."

Statewide Michigan school districts are granted six snow days. Those days can be used for weather or other things like power outages, or watermain breaks.

According to Edmondson, he doesn't take it lightly when having to cancel class.

"So I think of students who have transportation issues. Students who take the bus. And students who may not have the proper clothing," he said.

The state superintendent can grant up to three additional days, at their discretion, but each district would need to apply.

Daveda Colbert, Superintendent for Wayne RESA, explained other reasons aside from the cold weather that may lead to a closure.

"Pathways for students to be able to walk are not always clean in the morning," she told us.

As of January, some school districts are already approaching their six-day limit. If the state superintendent grants the three additional days and districts surpass those, then changes to the school year would be made, such as extending school hours.

"So some will choose to use the winter break, then spring break, if they have that. And if that doesn't work and they still are outside of the days that they must be in school, then some will extend the school year," Colbert said.

Previously, schools could use up to 15 virtual days in place of in-person instruction. But the current state school aid budget repealed that option.

"What we're hopeful for is that -- our legislature can see what is happening right now, and that there will be some additional considerations," Colbert said.