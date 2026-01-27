A frigid start to the day with a few snow showers mid morning Good Morning Fam!! A Cold start with temps around 2-3 degrees this morning. A little clipper slips through bringing a few snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Starting off Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. As for snow, expecting a dusting to less than an inch possible. More cold temps toward the end of the week.