Another round of arctic air in store for Southeast Michigan this week

The temperature in your freezer is probably warmer than the air temperature outside, once again this week. It's another week of arctic air taking over the region.

Tuesday is another NEXT Weather Alert Day due to the bitterly cold temps. A cold weather advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday. This means temperatures could feel like 15 to 24 degrees below zero.

With temperatures and wind chills as cold as we'll be seeing tonight, it's possible frostbite to exposed skin can set in in 15 to 30 minutes.

Temperatures will drop a little further for the middle and end of the week, with windchills feeling around zero. Thankfully, more sunshine is on tap for the end of the week, too.

Our next focus will come on Thursday night into Friday morning, when temperatures will drop to a low of minus 6 degrees Fahrenheit, pushing windchills to lows around minus 20 degrees once again.

We are still days away, and there is not an alert currently in place, but the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team is continuing to monitor the deep freeze we seem to be stuck in. Unfortunately, even the weekend, while better, will still keep our high windchills in the single digits.

