Republican Tudor Dixon considers run for Michigan governor or U.S. Senate

Conservative commentator and former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said Tuesday she is considering launching a bid for governor or U.S. Senate in 2026.

Dixon is a businesswoman, breast cancer survivor and host of "The Tudor Dixon Podcast," which features conversations with conservative politicians and personalities.

"I want to do the most good for our beloved state. That's why I'm considering a run for governor or U.S. Senate," Dixon said.

In a statement Tuesday, Dixon said the two positions "present unique opportunities and different ways to benefit Michigan."

"Together, we can chart a path that grows jobs and drives down costs, brings manufacturing home, gives taxpayers their money back, makes our government transparent, and sets our kids up for bright futures," she said.

Dixon launched her political career in 2022, securing the state's GOP nomination and challenging then-incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon lost by a margin of more than 10 points.

Whitmer is term-limited under Michigan law, and unable to run for a third term.

Others who have announced gubernatorial campaigns include Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. On the Republican side, Anthony Hudson and Republican state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, while Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will run as an independent.

Dixon was backed by President Trump during her 2022 gubernatorial bid and has continued to stay involved in politics through her podcast.

"President Trump is leading the way nationally. He is delivering on his promises to secure the border, bring manufacturing jobs home, and boost energy independence," Dixon said. "I am committed to standing with President Trump to deliver on the America First agenda here in Michigan.

"I will decide soon where my experience and talents would most benefit the state we love so dearly. It would be my honor to serve the great people of Michigan."

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters announced in January that he won't seek reelection in 2026, establishing an open race in Michigan for a second straight political cycle. In 2024, then-U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeated former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in a tight race to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Rogers has expressed interest in making another run for U.S. Senate.

Last week, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that he would not run for U.S. Senate or governor, leaving the door open to a potential White House bid in 2028.