Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson enters governor's race

(CBS DETROIT) - Jocelyn Benson, currently Michigan's secretary of state, announced her campaign Wednesday for the state's governor in the 2026 election cycle.

Current governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is facing a term limit situation and therefore unable to run again for that seat. The secretary of state position also has a limit of two terms in that office, according to Michigan law.

Benson, a Democrat, is among the well-known politicians who have announced plans for the governor race in recent weeks. Republican legislator Aric Nesbitt announced his campaign Jan. 14; Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced in December that he would run as an independent.

"I am running for Governor because our state needs a bold leader who will save all Michiganders time and money, deliver real results that improve everyone's lives, and protect our residents. And that's what I've done my entire career," Benson said in her announcement.

She was elected in 2018 as Michigan's secretary of state, responsible for election logistics and the motor vehicle department. She cited her achievements in that role as including decreasing wait times for in-person appointments and installing self-service motor vehicle stations across the state.

Earlier in her career, she was dean at Wayne State University Law School. Her efforts there included taking steps to freeze tuition and expand scholarship opportunities for students.

"I know the struggles Michigan families face to find the time and money to get by," she said in her campaign video.

When her husband had an Army military deployment to Afghanistan, Benson founded Military Spouses of Michigan to provide support and services for military families.

Her campaign promises include bringing accountability and transparency to state government, and working on behalf of the state's families with a "progressive vision for Michigan's future."

"It's clear that too many people feel left out in the cold, their voices drowned out by more powerful ones. Well, I've spent my life standing up to powerful interests," she said. "I'm running for governor to truly make government work for everyone."