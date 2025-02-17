Michigan governor hopefuls gain another name with Anthony Hudson

Anthony Hudson of Grand Blanc Township is the latest name to join what is already a busy candidate field for Michigan's next governor.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is facing a term limit and unable to run again for that office in 2026.

Those who have previously announced their interest are: Democrats Jocelyn Benson and Chris Swanson; Republican Aric Nesbitt; and Mike Duggan, who will run as an independent.

Hudson's website does not state his party affiliation for this race.

Anthony Hudson, candidate for Michigan governor in the 2026 election cycle. Anthony Hudson

That being said, he describes himself as a "hardworking Michigan conservative" and ran in the 2024 Republican primary for U.S. House Michigan District 8. Paul Junge won the Republican primary in that race and Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet won the seat in the general election.

"Under his administration Michigan will work hand in hand with President Trump's federal agenda to bring manufacturing jobs back, protect our natural resources and rebuild the state's infrastructure," his website said about the gubernatorial campaign.

Hudson was born and raised in Texas. He worked for 20 years as a truck driver and moved to Michigan in 2012 to be near his children. He enjoys Michigan's natural resources and outdoor recreation via fishing, camping and riding motorcycles.

"Michigan is God's country and we are lucky enough to call it home," he said on his website. "I believe that we need to push to protect and preserve our amazing Great Lakes, beautiful forests and the wildlife."

Key ideas in his policy platform include eliminating state property taxes and state income taxes; and replacing both with a county tax, controlled locally, to directly fund services at the local level.

As part of the effort to redirect certain funding and responsibilities away from state decisions to local decisions, he would eliminate the Michigan Department of Transportation. The intended money would instead go to the county road commissions.

He also is pushing for a "part-time legislature with part-time pay." The goal is to encourage Lansing's lawmakers to "stay connected to the real-world challenges of their communities."

In other matters, Hudson says he would take steps toward:

Emphasizing natural gas as a primary energy source, discouraging the installation of solar and wind farms as power sources.

Collaborating with federal authorities to strengthen immigration laws.

Encourage workforce training alternatives to traditional college degrees such as vocational programs and apprenticeships / skilled trades training.

Provide resources and support for homeschooling families.

Take steps toward turning Michigan into a "constitutional carry state" and repeal red flag laws regarding weapons.

Expand programs and services to Michigan veterans by assisting them with getting federal disability benefits, job training, housing and mental health services.

"His vision is clear: to restore Michigan's greatness, prosperity, health, beauty, and purity, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come," Hudson's website said."