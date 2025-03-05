Pete Buttigieg talks with Colbert on "The Late Show" about Trump policies, future of marriage equality

Former Transportation Secretary and current Michigan resident Pete Buttigieg appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night.

The interview took place after President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, and the official Democratic Party response presented afterward by Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

It was a rare media appearance for Buttigieg since he wrapped his work in January as U.S. Transportation Secretary under former President Joe Biden.

Buttigieg counters Trump's post on "illegal protests"

The interview started with Colbert displaying a post that President Trump posted on social media that said, in part, "All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests."

"We have to stand up to this," Buttigieg said. "And by the 'we,' I don't just mean Democrats. Freedom-loving conservatives, Libertarians, where are you? We might not agree on everything. But if you're so committed to liberty as a Libertarian or a freedom-loving conservative that you think the Clean Air Act is tyranny, then what do you have to say about the head of your government threatening to expel or imprison people who protest in disagreement with his politics? Where are you? We should be able to come together on that."

Addressing future of marriage equality, Buttigieg says America is best when it "widens the circle"

The continued discussion included references to the Obergefell v. Hodges U.S. Supreme Court case in 2015, which legalized same-sex marriage and marriage benefits across the country. Buttigieg married his husband Chasten in 2018; they have children that they adopted in 2021. They live in Traverse City, Michigan.

Buttigieg said in the interview that he is concerned that the current Supreme Court might overturn the Obergefell case.

"Our nation has always been at its best when it widens the circle of belonging and equality to take care of more people and not less," Buttigieg said.

Asked about his political futures, Buttigieg says he will "make myself useful"

Colbert wrapped up by asking if Buttigieg wanted to make an announcement about his future career plans. These questions have come up repeatedly in recent weeks, as a U.S. Senate seat from Michigan would be open for the 2026 election.

"I have not decided what that means professionally, .... but I will make myself useful," Buttigieg said.

Since leaving his federal job, he's been handling a lot of day-to-day responsibilities with the children.

"The blessings of middle-class, peacetime life in America are pretty great," he added.

