Mike Rogers says he's "strongly considering" another run for U.S. Senate in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Republican Mike Rogers, who unsuccessfully ran in the Michigan U.S. Senate race last year, says he is "strongly considering" another run.

In a social media post on Thursday, Rogers said he may join "the fight once again to be the ally President Trump needs and the leader that Michigan deserves."

"I've spent the last two years traveling across Michigan with the support of President Trump and millions of voters. What I learned more than anything is that hard-working Michiganders deserve strong and honest representation that will have President Trump's back," he said. "Since receiving more votes than any other Republican candidate that has ever run for Senate in Michigan, the tremendous outpouring of support and encouragement I've received since November proves that our mission to send a real fighter to the US Senate has just begun."

Rogers, who previously served in the U.S. House, ran against Sen. Elissa Slokin for the seat vacated by longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the 2024 election. During his campaign, Rogers received an endorsement from Mr. Trump, putting him ahead of other GOP candidates. However, he lost to Slotkin in a close race, allowing Democrats to maintain control in Michigan. That could change after Sen. Gary Peters announced earlier this week that he would not seek reelection.

The announcement creates an open seat in the battleground state, which flipped in the presidential races between President Trump in 2016, former President Joe Biden in 2020, and back to Mr. Trump in 2024.

This Senate seat will also be crucial for Democrats because Michigan hasn't elected a Republican in over 40 years. The last Republican to hold the seat was Robert Griffin from 1966 to 1979. It was then taken over by former Democratic Sen. Carl Levin, who served until 2015 when Peters was elected.

Peters said he plans to "actively campaign to ensure we elect a dynamic Democratic candidate to be the next U.S. senator from Michigan."