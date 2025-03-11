Garlin Gilchrist declares candidacy for Michigan governor race

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist has announced his candidacy for the governor's race.

The slate for the 2026 election is already a full one, with several people stating their intentions recently. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is term-limited under Michigan law, and unable to run again. Gilchrist was her lieutenant.

Others who have announced campaigns include Democrats Jocelyn Benson and Chris Swanson; Republicans Anthony Hudson and Aric Nesbitt; and Mike Duggan, who will run as an independent.

"We've made a lot of progress the past six years. But there's so much more to do," Gilchrist said.

His campaign kickoff took place in Detroit, where he was born and "raised on a love of Pistons basketball, Pontiacs, and, honestly, computers," he said.

Gilchrist earned two engineering degrees at University of Michigan, then became a software engineer at Microsoft. After moving back home to Detroit, he went into public service for the city. He lives in Detroit with his wife, Ellen, where they are raising their twins, Emily and Garlin III, and daughter, Ruby. The children attend public schools.

During his years as lieutenant governor, he started the Clean Slate program to help those who have settled their criminal justice cases get a fresh start. He also launched the Michigan Innovation Fund to support startup companies in the state.

His work while as the City of Detroit's Director of Innovation included creating the Improve Detroit smartphone app that allows residents to report issues for the city to address like running water, potholes, damaged street signs, and other issues.

"I'm committed to building an economy where every family has what they need to succeed so our children can follow their dreams right here in Michigan. My goal for Michigan is that we lead the nation in innovation and creating jobs of the future for everyone," he said.

"Real leaders find solutions that improve the lives of the people they serve instead of just looking out for themselves. So let's make the dream of health and wealth a reality for every Michigander. Let's stand tall for Michigan."

"Garlin knows what it feels like to be part of communities across Michigan, the Midwest, and country that have been forgotten. He also knows how to win in Michigan," the campaign said.

To learn more about Gilchrist and his platform, go to www.GarlinGilchrist.com.