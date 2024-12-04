Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan running for Michigan governor in 2026 as independent

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday that he is launching an independent bid in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial race.

Duggan, a Democrat, is currently serving his third four-year term as Detroit's mayor and is the second longest-serving mayor, behind Coleman Young. His current term ends in January 2026.

"I'm not running to be the Democrats' governor or the Republicans' governor. I'm running to be your governor," Duggan said in a statement. "The political fighting and the nonsense that once held back Detroit is too often what we're seeing across Michigan today. The current system forces people to choose sides—not find solutions. It's time to change that. I intend to bring together Democrats, Republicans and Independents—and our young people, far too many of whom have given up on our political system—together to move Michigan forward."

In November, Duggan announced he would not seek a fourth term in office. Duggan first took office in January 2014, and the city emerged from its historic bankruptcy in December of that year.

Duggan plans to host listening sessions throughout the state, beginning in December.

"My first priority in 2025 will be my duties as Mayor, but I wanted to start statewide conversations now and then spend full-time in 2026 visiting neighbors in every corner of this state," Duggan said. "I welcome anyone across the state who is tired of the politics of conflict to invite me into your community to have serious, important conversations about our state's future."

Duggan served as CEO of the Detroit Medical Center from 2004 to 2013 before running for office on a successful write-in campaign, defeating former Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Duggan also spent three years as the Wayne County Prosecutor and another 14 as Wayne County's deputy county executive.