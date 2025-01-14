Republican legislator Aric Nesbitt jumps into Michigan governor's race

(CBS DETROIT) - Aric Nesbitt has announced his campaign for Michigan governor, entering a 2026 race that is expected to be competitive as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ends her time in that office.

Nesbitt, a Republican from Lawton, held the top Republican role in the state Senate as its minority leader during the recently concluded legislative session in Lansing. He also served in the state's House of Representatives before becoming a senator.

"Michiganders deserve so much better than what they've been getting from these Democrats in Lansing," he said in a campaign introduction video.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was elected governor in 2018 and 2022 but under the state's term limit rules, she cannot run for that seat again. With that timing, candidates are just starting to consider options and confirm their interests for the 2026 election cycle.

One of the most notable announcements so far was from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan who announced in December that he would run for governor as an independent.

Nesbitt cited his family's farming heritage as contributing to a work ethic and conservative values that he relies on yet today. The Nesbitt Family Farm was established in 1846 in Porter Township in southwest Michigan; Nesbitt, his wife Trisha and their children live nearby.

"We worked hard," he said about his upbringing on the farm, noting his family's traditions of faith and patriotism.

"I hear it way too often: small business owners are left behind. Our Farmers are left behind," he said in campaign statements." They show up and go to work every day. We need a governor that's willing to show up and work just as hard as they are."

Nesbitt is a graduate of Hillsdale College with an economics degree and additionally a master's in international business. The college has awarded him with its "Distinguished Alumnus" award for his efforts on conservative reforms and goals in Michigan.

During his time in the Michigan Senate, he fought against issues such as tax hikes and electric vehicle mandates. He also sought to encourage more manufacturing jobs in the state and make life more affordable for Michigan families.

Nesbitt assisted Michigan conservatives in voter turnout efforts for returning President Donald Trump during the 2020 election cycle and held the ceremonial role of presenting the state's electoral votes on behalf of Trump in December.

His goals for now include working with the incoming Republican White House administration and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to deport those who are in the country illegally.

"Under Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan is a state in decline. Extreme left-wing policies pushed by an out-of-touch political class have created an exodus of families and jobs," Nesbitt said in his campaign statements. "I'm running for Governor to take back our state from liberal elites and deliver bold, conservative reforms to revive our manufacturing industry, protect our communities, and preserve our God-given freedoms and Pure Michigan way of life."

