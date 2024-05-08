Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic wins Kia NBA Most Valuable Player for third time

New Nuggets mural going up on side of a building in Denver showing Nikola Jokic

The NBA announced on Wednesday that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic won the NBA Kia MVP for the third time in his career.

As usual, the Serbian giant has been one of the main focal points for Denver on both ends of the floor along with his co-star Jamal Murray.

NBA critics believe Jokic had a "strong overall campaign and stellar finish" out of the other league MVP candidates in OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Maverick's Luka Doncic, Buck's Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Celtics' Jayson Tatum.

For the regular season, the now three-time MVP winner nearly averaged a triple-double with 26.4 points per game, 9.0 assists per game and 12.4 rebounds per game in 34.6 minutes played per game. He also shot 58.3% from the field, 35.9% from behind the arc and 81.7% at the free throw line.

For the postseason through seven games played, he's averaged 28.6 points a game, 15.0 rebounds per game and 9.4 assists per game. Jokic is also shooting 95.1% from the free throw line and is 28.6% from the 3-point line at 40.1 minutes per game in the postseason.

For his MVP season, Jokic had a list of milestones and broke a few records which include becoming the second player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles where they shot 100% from the field, setting the NBA record with seven straight seasons with at least 10 triple-doubles, recording a triple-double against every team and scoring 30 points or more against every NBA opponent.

Jokic joins a small list of NBA legends who secured three MVPs with Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Moses Malone. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five), LeBron James (four) and Wilt Chamberlain (four) received more MVP trophies in their careers.

After winning the award, Jokic chatted with the TNT crew and thanked his teammates, coaches and commended the other candidates in the MVP race.

"I just want to thank my teammates, without them, I am nothing... I cannot be who I am without them. There were a lot of players that deserved it," said the now three-time MVP.

Among the league, the NBA superstar ranks first in total plus-minutes, second in total assists, third in rebounds and fifth in total points.

Jokic is currently in a battle for a second-round playoff victory over a loaded Minnesota Timberwolves who currently lead the series 2-0 against Denver.

The Nuggets face the T-wolves for Game 3 on Friday on the road at the Target Center with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

