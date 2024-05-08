Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray brushes off $100k fine after tossing heating pad in Game 2 loss against Timberwolves
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray apologized for his actions during the Nuggets Game 2 loss to Minnesota, resulting in a $100,000 fine by the NBA.
Addressing the media after practice on Wednesday, Murray was contrite and brief when asked about being fined for throwing a heating pad on the court during the course of play in Game 2.
"It is what it is and I take full responsibility," Murray said. "On to the next."
When asked if his actions stemmed from frustration, Murray agreed.
"Yes, but now it's on to the next. It was two days ago. Not much for me to say today."
Minnesota's defense harassed Murray and the Nuggets on Monday night as the Wolves took a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Denver's point guard scored only 8 points on 3 of 18 shooting while committing four of the team's 16 turnovers.
Game 3 is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Minnesota.