Milestone: Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic has now scored 30 or more points against every NBA opponent

Teams across the NBA should be shaking in their boots when the hear the words: Nikola Jokic is coming to town. The Raptors were the latest Denver Nuggets opponent to be torched by the superstar center in their home arena, and on Wednesday night in Toronto Jokic hit a career milestone in the process.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Precious Achiuwa #5 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena on December 20, 2023 in Toronto. Andrew Lahodynskyj / Getty Images

Jokic shot 13 for 23, scored 31 points, had 15 rebounds and 6 assists in a 113-104 victory over the Raptors. Those 6 assists included a behind-the-back dish to Gordon in the first half and his 31 points included 9 points down the stretch.

By topping 30 points against Toronto for the first time, Jokic has scored 30 or more against every NBA opponent.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, who knows Jokic from working together with the Serbian national team, praised his countryman also for recording his 400th career double-double and his NBA-leading 24th of the season.

"That's Nikola Jokic," Rajakovic said. "It's nothing new in this league, it's happening every single night."

Jokic said he was glad to have a big game in Canada, where he says there's a big Serbian population.