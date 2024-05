Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic wins Kia NBA Most Valuable Player for third time NBA critics believe Jokic had a "strong overall campaign and stellar finish" out of the other league MVP candidates in OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Maverick's Luka Doncic, Buck's Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Celtics' Jayson Tatum.