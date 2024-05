NBA critics believe Jokic had a "strong overall campaign and stellar finish" for Kia MVP trophy For the regular season, the now three-time MVP winner nearly averaged a triple-double with 26.4 points per game, 9.0 assists per game and 12.4 rebounds per game in 34.6 minutes played per game. He also shot 58.3% from the field, 35.9% from behind the arc and 81.7% at the free throw line.