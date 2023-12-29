Nikola Jokic becomes 2nd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 100% field goal shooting

Aaron Gordon gets bitten by a dog, will be away from Denver Nuggets while he recovers

Aaron Gordon gets bitten by a dog, will be away from Denver Nuggets while he recovers

Aaron Gordon gets bitten by a dog, will be away from Denver Nuggets while he recovers

This week Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic became only the second player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles where they shot 100% from the field. The first to do it was Wilt Chamberlain.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets works against Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Joker's achievement came in Thursday night's big win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets won by a score of 142-105 at Ball Arena, which is their highest game point total so far this season.

Jokic accounted for 26 of those points, and he also had 14 rebounds and 10 assists. He didn't miss any of his shots from the field or from the free throw line. He also didn't play at all in the fourth quarter.

"Nikola Jokic had FULL COMMAND of the floor tonight," the NBA wrote in a tweet in announcing Jokic's achievement.

The Serbian center now has 116 regular-season triple-doubles in his career and is No. 4 on the all-time triple-double list.