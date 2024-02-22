Nikola Jokic has now recorded a triple-double against every Nuggets NBA opponent

Denver Nuggets are sorely underrepresented in the NBA All-Star Game again

Nikola Jokic recorded another triple-double on Thursday night. It was the Denver Nuggets center's first-ever triple-double in a game against the Washington Wizards, and he did it early in the second half at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokic at Ball Arena on Feb. 14. Alysa Rubin/Clarkson Creative / Getty Images

Jokic, who has played on the Nuggets throughout his entire career, has now recorded a triple-double against all of the Nuggets' NBA opponents.

The 29-year-old superstar joins a very short list of NBA players to ever reach the feat of recording a triple-double against every opponent they have faced: Jokic, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.