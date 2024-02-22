Watch CBS News
Nikola Jokic has now recorded a triple-double against every Nuggets NBA opponent

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Nikola Jokic recorded another triple-double on Thursday night. It was the Denver Nuggets center's first-ever triple-double in a game against the Washington Wizards, and he did it early in the second half at Ball Arena.

Jokic, who has played on the Nuggets throughout his entire career, has now recorded a triple-double against all of the Nuggets' NBA opponents.

The 29-year-old superstar joins a very short list of NBA players to ever reach the feat of recording a triple-double against every opponent they have faced: Jokic, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

