Multiple "ICE out" protests across Colorado include "singing resistance" at State Capitol

More protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were ongoing or planned for later in the day across Colorado, with several in Denver on Saturday after a day of nationwide protests, general strikes, business closures, and school walkouts and closures.

One of those protests on Saturday included a "singing resistance"; hundreds of singers from multiple choruses sang as an act of resistance to ICE and the Trump administration at the steps of the State Capitol.

"What began only days ago as a small group of GALA choruses planning to sing together has quickly swelled into something far larger," a statement from Harmony: A Colorado Chorale read. "Ensembles from across Colorado have stepped forward, transforming a simple idea into a mass choral action rooted in unity, witness, and shared humanity."

A performer sings while playing a djembe — a traditional West African drum — while a chorus of hundreds of singers behind her sing on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol in protest of ICE on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. CBS

The action was modelled after one formed in Minneapolis, where massive protests have been occurring for weeks, made larger and louder after the killing by an ICE agent of Renee Good and the killing by two Customs and Border Protection agents of Alex Pretti amid immigration enforcement operations in the city. Those operations and killings have sparked protests in Colorado and beyond.

The singing group in Denver included members from Colorado GALA Choruses, No Enemies, First Baptist Church of Denver, and community choirs from across the region.

Emily Laugher, with the protest choir No Enemies, says many of the songs sung on Saturday are originally Black spiritual songs that were sung by slaves, such as "We Shall Not be Moved." Some of those songs were sung in Spanish, the way they were by labor unions in San Antonio in the 1920s and during the farm workers' movement. She says the act is not only one of solidarity, but it's "therapeutic."

"This group are the Gala Choirs of Denver, the queer choirs of Denver, and they're singing to show our nation their solidarity with people in Minneapolis right now and with people all over our country who are discriminated against who can't raise their own voices," she said. "Hopefully, this is therapeutic for people who can hear us."

Emily Laugher, with the protest choir No Enemies, talks about the hundreds of singers who sang on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, as part of a protest against ICE. CBS

Harmony: A Colorado Chorale called the event a "living chorus," one that "carries grief, resolve, and hope in equal measure."

"No single voice leads. No single choir claims the stage. Instead, hundreds of voices blend, creating a sound that is both musical and civic," the group said in its statement.

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has walked back some of the initial statements she made in the hours after Pretti was killed by CBP agents, telling Fox News, "we were being relayed information from on the ground from CBP agents and officers that were there. We were using the best information we had at the time, seeking to be transparent with the American people and get them what we knew to be true on the ground."

Border czar Tom Homan has taken over immigration operations in Minnesota after CBP commander-at-large Greg Bovino was relieved of his command.

Homan was sent to Minnesota at the president's request, and said "a lot of progress" has been made since he arrived on Thursday, and that he's "staying 'til the problem's gone."

"I didn't come to Minnesota for photo ops or headlines," he said. "I came to seek solutions, and we've come a long way, and we've got some good wins for the people of Minnesota."

Back in Colorado, a weekend of protests is set to continue on Saturday with protests in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Grand Junction, and elsewhere.

Another series of events scheduled for Saturday includes memorial bike rides for Pretti, who was known among friends and families as an avid cyclist. Memorial rides were scheduled around the world, including in Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, and across Europe. Some in Colorado had already concluded by the afternoon, but one in Wheat Ridge was planned for 3 p.m.