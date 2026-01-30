Aurora Public Schools, others in Colorado cancel, delay classes Friday due to staff shortages

Aurora Public Schools is among several schools in Colorado that canceled classes on Friday due to staff shortages. Several other schools announced a delayed start on Friday.

CBS

The staff shortages are happening on the same day as a nationwide protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where millions across the U.S. are expected to stay home from school and businesses are expected to remain closed.

In addition to Aurora Public Schools closure, Adams 14 School District and Pickens Technical College will remain closed on Friday.

Aurora Public Schools said there will be "grab-and-go" meals available at all schools in the district from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

CBS

With students not attending classes on Friday, they will have class next Friday, Feb. 6, which was originally supposed to be a day off for a professional release day.

Boulder Valley School District said nearly 500 teachers out of 2,000 called out sick for Friday but the district said classes will continue.

Denver Public Schools said it will have class, although some schools are operating on a delayed schedule.

All MI and AN Center Programs and Early Childhood Programs will be closed in DPS.

The following schools in DPS are on a two-hour delay:

George Washington High School

North High School

South High School

East High School

Joe Shoemaker Elementary

McMeen Elementary

Parents and students can view the School Closure list online.