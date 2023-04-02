The Cesar Chavez march in Denver celebrated the life of a civil rights icon

Saturday in northwest Denver, Chicanos and Latinos took to the streets to celebrate a man who started a movement for workers rights. Michael Abeyta takes us to the Cesar Chavez march that celebrated his life.

Chavez is responsible for one of the country's most successful civil rights movements, bringing to light the intolerable conditions of farm workers suffering low pay and few benefits. He's credited with paving the way for historic labor improvements, particularly for Latino farm workers.

CBS

"He was someone who fought for the union, someone who made sure that migrants and union workers weren't marginalized," one attendee said.

"We're here to make sure that the whole community knows about Cesar Chavez," another said. "It was during the social justice era when people were organizing, mobilizing, making sure people had equal rights. It impacted and inspired and mobilized me inside to make sure that I take a stand today and every day of my life to educate our young people to make sure we stand up and fight for our social justice."